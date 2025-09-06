Pirates Waste Johan Oviedo Start in Loss to Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got a strong outing from right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo, but wasted it in a 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener at PNC Park.
The Pirates lose their first game of the homestand, after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sept. 2-4, and their first game since a 5-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 31.
It also ends a season-high seven-game winning streak at home for the Pirates, as they also swept the Colorado Rockies, Aug. 22-24, and won the series finale vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 20.
They lose their sixth straight game to the Brewers, losing the past five games at American Family Field, and drop to 3-8 on the season against their divisional foe.
Pittsburgh falls to 64-78 overall and 42-31 at home, while Milwaukee improves to 87-55 overall and 41-29 on the road.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo began the game by giving up a single to second baseman Brice Turang and walking left fielder Isaac Collins, putting two Brewers baserunners on with no outs in the top of the first inning.
He struck out center fielder Jackson Chourio, then got a grounder from catcher William Contreras, but it got by Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo for an error, scoring Turang and giving the Brewers a 1-0 lead.
Oviedo prevented any further Brewers' runs from scoring, as he got right fielder Sal Frelick to pop out and then struck out first baseman Andrew Vaughn.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz hit a one-out double and then right fielder Bryan Reynolds walked, putting two baserunners on for the Pirates in the bottom of the first inning.
The Pirates didn't get anything out of it, as left fielder Tommy Pham hit into a force out, with Reynolds out at second base, then Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn robbed designated hitter Andrew McCutchen of an RBI-single with a great leaping grab.
Shortstop Nick Gonzales started the bottom of the second inning by hitting a ground-rule double and then center fielder Oneil Cruz hit a single, scoring Gonzales as the Pirates tied it up, 1-1.
Cruz stole second base afterwards, putting himself in scoring position, but the Pirates didn't take advantage of it, as catcher Joey Bart struck out and both second baseman Nick Yorke and Triolo grounded out.
Horwitz ledoff the bottom of the third inning with a single, but Reynolds hit into a fielder's choice, with Horwitz out at second base and Reynolds safe at first base.
Pham then came through with a double, scoring Reynolds and putting the Pirates up 2-1.
The Pirates stranded Pham at second base, as McCutchen struck out and Gonzales lined out.
Cruz ledoff the bottom of the fourth inning with a single and then Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Quinn Priester hit Bart, giving the Pirates two baserunners with no outs.
The Pirates wasted another scoring opportunity, as Yorke hit into a double play, then Triolo grounded out to end the inning.
Oviedo kept the Brewers from making any real scoring attempts the next three innings, before walking third baseman Caleb Durbin at the beginning of the top of the fifth inning.
Durbin stole second base and then moved to third base on a ground out from Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz.
Oviedo kept the Pirates in the lead, as he got both Turang and Collins to fly out, with another strong outing.
He finished his day with just one hit, three walks and one unearned run allowed over 78 pitches and five innings.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski came in the top of the sixth inning for the Pirates. He got a ground out from Chourio, then gave up back-to-back singles to Contreras and Frelick.
Mlodzinski struck out Vaughn, but allowed a single to designated hitter Jake Bauers, scoring both baserunners and giving the Brewers a 3-2 lead.
He also loaded the bases by giving up a single to Durbin and walking Ortiz, but got Turang to ground out and end any further Brewers runs coming across.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas came off the MLB Bereavement List the same day and came on in the top of the seventh inning for the Pirates.
Nicolas gave up a leadoff double to Collins, got back-to-back groundouts, moving Collins to third base, then walked Frelick, who stole second base. Vaughn hit a sharp liner off Nicolas, but Reynolds made a great catch from Reynolds, keeping the Pirates within one run.
Priester ended his outing after seven innings, retiring the last 11 batters, as the former Pirates pitcher earned his 12th win of the season.
Right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez came on for the Pirates in the top of the eighth inning and gave up a single to Bauers, who stole second base, then made it to third base on a line out from Durbin.
Ramírez got Ortiz to fly out, but then gave up a single to Turang, scoring Bauers and making it a 4-2 lead for the Brewers.
The Pirates brought on right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman in the top of the ninth inning. He struck out Chourio, then gave up a single to Contreras and Frelick reached first base on an second error from Triolo.
Vaughn singled in the next at-bat, scoring Contreras, as the Brewers added onto their lead at 5-2.
The Pirates will look to even up the series with the Brewers in the second game on Sept. 6. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
