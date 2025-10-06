Pirates' Paul Skenes Fires Up Top Prospect Konnor Griffin
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have arguably the best pitcher in baseball in Paul Skenes and the best prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin, giving them high expectations for the future.
Skenes dominated in his first full season at the MLB level in 2025, with the lowest ERA (1.97), tied for the fourth most strikeouts (216), the fourth lowest WHIP (0.95), the sixth lowest batting average (.199) and the 10th most innings pitched (187.2), plus the fifth best K/BB (5.14), seventh best K/9 (10.36) and ninth best BB/9 (2.01).
He started the All-Star game for the second season, the first pitcher to ever do that in their first two season in MLB history. He also made Pirates history, with his 216 strikeouts the most for a right-handed pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920).
Skenes is also the first MLB pitcher to finish with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since right-hander Justin Verlander did so with the Houston Astros in 2022. He is also the first NL pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA and 200+ strikeouts since right-hander Jacob DeGrom did it with the New York Mets in 2018.
He is the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, which would make him the third Pirates pitcher to win it, with Doug Drabek last doing so in 1990 and Pirates Hall of Famer Vern Law doing it in 1960, when the award was for the entire MLB.
Griffin excelled in 2025, his first season of professional baseball, slashing .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games, 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.
He led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.
Griffin also moved up three levels in the minor leagues, after the Pirates took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, starting with Single-A Bradenton, going up to High-A Greensboro and then finishing off with Double-A Altoona.
He also represented the Pirates, along with outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, at the Futures Game, featuring the best prospects in baseball.
MLB Pipeline honored Griffin for his performances, naming him both the Hitting Prospect of the Year and the Minor League Debut of the Year. They, along with The Athletic and Baseball America, made him the top prospect in baseball.
Baseball America also named Griffin their Minor League Player of the Year for the 2025 season and interviewed him afterwards, particularly on Skenes.
Griffin praised Skenes for his attitude, especially his desire to win and said that the two kept in contact throughout the season. He also said that he wants to join Skenes in Pittsburgh in the future and he can't wait for it to happen.
“Yeah it’s cool. He stays in touch," Griffin said. "He’ll text me every now and then, just checking in, making sure everything’s going well and when we were in Spring Training, we got to spend a lot of time together. It’s just cool to see the type of competitor he is.
“He wants to win more than anything and if you can get a lot of guys around him that have that same mentality, it’s going to be a fun few years and I just can’t wait to continue to grow as a player and try to be there as quick as I can, just to be around that type of player because I just know it makes everybody better who’s around him."
