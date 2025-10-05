Pirates Prospect Edward Florentino Receives High Praise
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a few top prospects in baseball, including one that had a breakout 2025 season.
Ben Weinrib and Cole Weintraub of MLB.com announced the 2025 Prospect Team of the Year and placed Edward Florentino in the outfield in the First Team.
They also placed shortstop Konnor Griffin, who won both Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year awards, in the First Team as well, giving the Pirates two players in the team.
Florentino started 2025 with the Florida Complex League Pirates and slashed .347/.442/.642 for an OPS of 1.084 in 29 games, 33 hit in 95 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 16 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.
He earned his first player of the week honors with at the FCL for June 9-15, with a slash line of .471/.474/.882 for an OPS of 1.356 in five games, eight hits in 17 at-bats, two doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBIs and one walk to five strikeouts.
His play earned him recognition as the top MLB prospect in the Florida Complex League (FCL) by Rob Terranova of MLB.com.
The Pirates promoted Florentino to Single-A Bradenton on June 21, where he continued his great play the rest of the season, slashing .262/.380/.503 for an OPS of .883, with 51 hits in 195 at-bats, 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, 29 stolen bases on 34 attempts and 33 walks to 56 strikeouts.
Florentino earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors for July. He slashed .301/.433/.663 for an OPS of 1.096 in 23 games, with 25 hits in 83 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 17 walks to 24 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.
His eight home runs and 23 RBIs ranked as the most in both the Florida State League and in Single-A. He was also the only player in the Florida State League and one of three in Single-A with both at least 15 walks and 10 extra bases hits.
He finished his season slashing .290/.400/.548 for an OPS of .948, 84 hits, 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, 49 walks to 78 strikeouts and 35 stolen bases on 41 attempts.
His play earned him a spot in the top 100 prospects on MLB Pipeline and they moved him up to 81st overall in the recent re-ranking, one of the highest climbers, going up 16 spots from 97th overall.
MLB Pipeline also ranks Florentino as the fifth best prospect in the Pirates franchcise, behind Griffin, the top prospect in baseball, right-handed pitchers in Bubba Chandler in second and Seth Hernandez in third, plus left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco in fourth.
The Pirates signed Florentino for $395,000 on Jan. 15, 2024 and he spent the 2024 season with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold team. He slashed .260/.432/.459 for an OPS of .891, with 38 hits in 146 at-bats, 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 RBIs, 38 walks to 36 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on 10 attempts.
Florentino earned DSL Mid-Season All-Star honors for his play, slashing .280;/450/.540 for an OPS of .990 at that point in the 2024 campaign.
Pirates fans will hope that the 6-foot-4, 18-year old develops into their next great hitter by the end of the decade.
