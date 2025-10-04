Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne See Statue of Liberty
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is spending time with girlfriend Livvy Dunne following the end of the 2025 season and the couple saw one of the most iconic landmarks in the United States of America.
Skenes and Dunne continued their time in New York City, celebrating Dunne's 23rd birthday, with a beautiful ride on the water. Skenes gifted Dunne a bouquet of red roses, while they went around town.
They saw the Statue of Liberty, with Dunne jokingly posting, "hey lady stop staring at home 🙄" on her Instagram story.
Skenes celebrated Dunne for her 23rd birthday on Oct. 1, with balloon birthday cake, a balloon "23", a beautiful birthday cake, a bouquet of white roses, as well as cotton candy filled balloons.
Dunne also celebrated Skenes' 23rd birthday on May 29, as the couple enjoyed a day off on the waterin San Diego ahead of the series vs. the Padres at Petco Park.
Skenes just completed his first full MLB season in 2025, with it serving as one of the best in recent memory.
He ranked amongst the best pitchers in the MLB, with the lowest ERA (1.97), tied for the fourth most strikeouts (216), the fourth lowest WHIP (0.95), the sixth lowest batting average (.199) and the 10th most innings pitched (187.2), plus the fifth best K/BB (5.14), seventh best K/9 (10.36) and ninth best BB/9 (2.01).
Skenes is the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, with the lowest WHIP, the fourth lowest batting average, tied for the second most strikeouts and the fourth most innings pitched, as well as the second best K/BB and both the fifth best K/9 and BB/9.
He is the first MLB pitcher to finish with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since right-hander Justin Verlander did so with the Houston Astros in 2022. He is also the first NL pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA and 200+ strikeouts since right-hander Jacob DeGrom did it with the New York Mets in 2018.
Skenes made Pirates history in 2025 with his 216 strikeouts the most for a right-handed pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920). Only Ed Morris, who had 326 strikeouts in 1886 and 298 strikeouts in 1885, the most and second most in a season in franchise history, has more than him.
His 216 strikeouts rank seventh most in a season in franchise history and fifth most in the live-ball era. He is also just one of three Pirates pitchers to lead the MLB in ERA, with right-hander John Candelaria last doing so in 1977 and right-hander Cy Blanton doing it first in 1935
Dunne showed support for Skenes throughout the season, attending games at PNC Park and on the road.
The couple also took time away from the ballpark, eating dinner at great establishments, stunning on the All-Star red carpet, vacationing in the Hamptons, going golfing and attending the College World Series.
The two started dating back when they were student-athletes at LSU. The duo also featured in GQ magazine earlier this year, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Skenes excelled at LSU in 2023, after transferring in from Air Force, helping them win a National Championship. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.
The Pirates took Skenes with the first overall pick and he joined on a record signing bonus of $9.2 million, and won NL Rookie of the Year Award for the 2024 season.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
The two now have extra time to enjoy themselves during the offseason, before the 2026 season comes around for Skenes and the Pirates, where they'll try to make the postseason for the first time in more than a decade.
