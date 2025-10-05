Pirates' 2025 Season Final Report Card
With the final out of the 2025 season recorded, the Pittsburgh Pirates' year is officially in the books. The story of the 71-91 campaign, which saw the team finish with a -62 run differential, is one of stark disappointment and surprising resilience.
The season's identity was a familiar one to Pirates fans, as they were essentially out of the playoff race by June. Even as the team played solid that month, with a 14-13 record, it was obvious their offensive shortcomings would keep them near the division cellar.
A disheartening first half led to the team becoming sellers at the trade deadline, moving key pieces like Ke'Bryan Hayes, David Bednar and Bailey Falter, in a look toward the future.
What followed, however, was not a total collapse, but a display of grit by many of the Buccos that stayed in Pittsburgh. Veterans like Tommy Pham and Spencer Horwitz hit much better in the second half, finally providing a semblance of stability in the lineup.
For prospects such as Bubba Chandler and Rafael Flores, the months of August and September were treated as an extended tryout for the 2026 season.
The Pirates played nearly .500 baseball in the second half, going 32-33, including a 14-15 August immediately after the roster shake-up. They also proved to be a formidable opponent at PNC Park all season long, finishing with a winning 44-37 record at home.
This late-season stability under pressure did not go unnoticed. This week, the Pirates announced that manager Don Kelly, who was promoted from his bench coach position in May following the firing of Derek Shelton, has been signed to a contract extension and will return to lead the club in 2026.
However, in a significant change to his staff, the team also announced that pitching coaches Oscar Marin and Brent Strom will not return next year. This came as a bit of a surprise, considering the Pirates finished seventh in MLB in team ERA for the season. They also shut opponents out 19 times. Pitching was seemingly not the issue this season.
Offensively, the Pirates finished last in a plethora of major offensive categories: runs, home runs, SLG%, and OPS. They were also 28th in hits and batting average. Pittsburgh was shutout by opponents 16 times over the course of the season. The Pirates lost a MLB-leading 35 games by one run. It's easy to envision a playoff team if the Pirates even had a league-average offense. Reports came out this week that hitting coach Matt Hague may be shifted to a new role next year.
Just like with the mid-season grades, this final report card will focus strictly on the on-field product. While the actual sport sometimes felt secondary to off-field drama this season, the team's performance in the latter months provided plenty to evaluate.
We will break down the season by unit, grading the individual and collective performances that defined the year, from a formidable pitching staff, to an offense that held the Pirates back from being truly competitive.
Later this off-season, we'll do some individual deep dives into the main contributors of this year's team. They'll be less assessment-based and more analysis of each player. Look for those later this month and into the month of November.
For now, here are the Pirates’ final grades for the 2025 season.
Manager
Kelly took over on May 8, giving him most of the season to leave his imprint on the team. He finished with a 59-65 record, good for a .476 winning percentage that was significantly better than Shelton's .316.
As the season progressed, the on-field identity of the team became increasingly defined by their competitive spirit. While the final record was impacted by offensive inconsistencies, the players' commitment never wavered, and notably, their collective desire for Kelly to return as manager grew more vocal as the year went on.
Kelly’s steady leadership was a constant throughout the season. His cordial and professional interactions with the media were a particular strength, fostering a positive perception of his role in the organization and increasing external confidence in his ability to lead the team forward.
On the field, his partnership with bench coach Gene Lamont proved to be a valuable asset, providing experienced counsel that positively influenced in-game operations. While strategic decisions, particularly in bullpen management, will always be subject to scrutiny in today's data-driven game, Kelly’s overall performance has provided a stable foundation for the future.
Kelly and the pitching staff's handling of Chandler's promotion in August was a particular highlight in roster management. Chandler, a starting pitcher by nature, was initially promoted as a long reliever. He dominated in this role, building the confidence needed to make his first official MLB start on September 7.
The flamethrowing prospect didn't make it out of the third inning and allowed nine runs. Some managers may have felt a need to return Chandler to the bullpen, but Kelly stuck with him. Chandler rewarded the team with three straight starts allowing one run or less to end the season. He now has the confidence to start at the big league level, and should begin 2026 as a key member of the starting rotation. This patience displayed by Kelly in both decisions surrounding Chandler speaks volumes to his understanding of player development.
How would he manage a team with a more potent offense? That's the question that every Pirates fan wants to know. It remains to be seen if the front office will provide him with that opportunity.
Kelly's Grade: A-
Catchers
The catching duties were shared almost evenly between Joey Bart (93 games) and Henry Davis (87 games), with each defining their role through distinct strengths.
Joey Bart secured the team's best on-base percentage (.355), providing valuable offensive consistency. While his power production was limited (.340 SLG, 4 HR), his solid all-around play contributed to a 1.3 WAR, making him a reliable asset throughout the year.
Henry Davis, meanwhile, established himself as a defensive cornerstone. He was widely lauded for his work with the pitching staff and ultimately became the primary catcher for Paul Skenes. However, his offensive performance was a significant struggle, finishing the season with a .167 batting average, a .278 slugging percentage, and a 41 wRC+.
The collective work of Bart and Davis was a key component of the team's pitching success.
As for Endy Rodríguez, he did not return to the field after getting injured in June and underwent elbow surgery in August.
Bart's Grade: B-
Davis' Grade: C
Rodriguez's Grade: N/A
Overall Position Grade: C
Infield
When I wrote this column at the mid-season mark, I suspected that first baseman Spencer Horwitz's offensive numbers at the plate would improve in the second half. He certainly did that, raising his WRC+ from a 90 mark in June to finish the season at 119. This indicates Horwitz is a an above-average hitter in MLB, which we certainly saw evidence of down the stretch. Horwitz did not debut until May 17 because of off-season surgery, but emerged as the best hitter in the Pirates lineup. He had a slash line of .305/.396/.520 in the second half with nine home runs and 16 doubles. He figures to slot right back in the top of the lineup next season.
Jared Triolo remains one of the better defenders on the team, a fact solidified by the Gold Glove award he won in 2024. His ability to seamlessly cover any infield position provides the Pirates with defensive flexibility. While his bat showed significant improvement after a slow start, it continues to be the factor that limits his playing time. Triolo raised his final season line to a .227 average and a .311 OBP, a notable recovery driven by a strong second half following a minor league demotion. After his recall to the big league team in the beginning of August, Triolo hit .315 for the month. Despite this late surge, his overall offensive output suggests a player that may be best suited for a bench utility role.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales saw his 2025 season become a tale of resilience and inconsistency after a promising start was abruptly interrupted. He launched a two-run home run on Opening Day but suffered a non-displaced ankle fracture during that very game, forcing him to miss over two months of action. Upon returning from the injured list on June 3, he showed flashes of his potential, particularly in June where he slashed .297/.343/.451. However, he was unable to maintain that level of production over the full season, ultimately finishing with a .260/.299/.362 slash line and a .661 OPS in 96 games.
While he displays a mature, all-fields approach at the plate, his season was marked by pronounced monthly splits. Gonzales had a very strong August (.321 average) giving way to a difficult September where he hit just .198. After his injury, Gonzales did prove to be a durable presence in the lineup after his return, primarily as the starting second baseman while also making starts at shortstop late in the year. Unless the Pirates acquire an infielder this off-season, the 2020 first round draft pick projects as the full-time second baseman in 2026.
The mid-season description of Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a veteran leader with a well-rounded game held true, though his season concluded on a different team. After being placed on waivers in August, he was claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays. Kiner-Falefa wanted an opportunity to play in the post-season, and the Pirates front office respected his wishes. While his numbers don't pop off the statsheet, IKF's steady leadership in the clubhouse is a clear benefit to rostering the 30-year old Hawaiian.
Ke'Bryan Hayes continued to flash his leather at the hot corner and was one of the best defenders in baseball all season. However, his offensive struggles persisted, ultimately leading to a mid-season trade. He was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds at the deadline for shortstop prospect Sammy Safura, marking the end of an era for a player that the front office once believed would be a cornerstone for the franchise.
As noted in the mid-season assessment, the lack of power from the infield was a season-long issue for the Pirates. Liover Peguero was one of the players who showed potential to help address this problem. The 24-year-old, acquired in the 2020 trade that sent Starling Marte to Arizona, hit three home runs in a game on August 2 against the Colorado Rockies. He finished the season with a .200 batting average and a .636 OPS, and he played 30 games, primarily at shortstop, without committing an error. This combination of raw power and solid defense makes him an intriguing player for the Pirates, but he'll have to show more consistency at the plate.
Utility man Adam Frazier was dealt at the deadline to Kansas City in exchange for infielder Cam Devanney. Devanney made his Pirates debut on the last day of August, but did not receive enough playing time for a fair assessment.
The Pirates' strong infield defense this season was undermined by an offense that struggled to produce both power and on-base opportunities.
Horwitz's Grade: B+
Triolo's Grade: C
Gonzales' Grade: B-
Kiner-Falefa's Grade: B
Hayes' Grade: C-
Peguero's Grade: C
Overall Position Grade: C
Outfield & Designated Hitter
Bryan Reynolds had a season that fell short of his established All-Star standards, though he was a durable presence in the lineup. His final slash line settled at .245/.318/.402, which, while an improvement from the mid-season numbers, still resulted in an WRC+ of 99, indicating he was just below a league-average hitter. That's not exactly what you want out of one of your best hitters, and this year's performance is a noticeable step back from his career norms. Reynolds did smack a team-leading 38 doubles, but his home runs dropped from 24 to 16.
Oneil Cruz experienced a season of extreme highs and lows. While he finished with 20 home runs and tied for the National League lead with 38 stolen bases, his offensive production was severely hampered by inconsistency and a dramatic second-half slump. His final .200 batting average was the worst among qualified hitters in MLB, and his 173 strikeouts were among the highest in franchise history. Cruz initially looked a little lost defensively in center field, but looked more comfortable there as the season progressed.
General manager Ben Cherington acknowledged that Cruz's approach and swing decisions, particularly after the All-Star break, were a primary focus, stating the offseason would be "really important" for him to make adjustments. Cruz's struggles were especially pronounced against left-handed pitching, where he was virtually unplayable.
In contrast, Tommy Pham authored a remarkable turnaround. After a difficult start to the season where he struggled at the plate, he identified and corrected a vision issue related to his contact lens prescription. This change proved pivotal, as he transformed into one of baseball's most productive hitters in the early part of the second half, completely reversing his early-season fortunes. Pham's overall second half numbers were hampered by a poor September (.143 average), but his scorching hot July (.388) gave the Pirates renewed faith in a player that had once been an easy target for fan frustrations. He also was a reliable defender in left field all season and was among the league leaders in defensive runs saved.
After an offseason that saw him traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Mets and finally to the Pirates before the season began, Canario secured a semi-regular role in the Pittsburgh outfield. His season was a tale of two halves, showing flashes of the power that made him a prospect of note but also highlighting the contact issues that have followed his career. He finished the year with a .218 batting average and a .274 on-base percentage, with his 6 home runs and .338 slugging percentage offering a glimpse of his potential to change a game with one swing. His performance was notably streaky; after a difficult start, he showed more life in his bat in August and September, hitting two home runs in each month.
Andrew McCutchen continued to be a valuable veteran leader and a reliable contributor in the lineup. Ideally, McCutchen is not the guy you want being your designated hitter. But a team sapped of power was forced to use the 17-year veteran in a prominent role. He responded about as well as any 38-year old player would. It remains to be seen if McCutchen has the patience to return to the Pirates next year, as he may desire to play for a team with genuine hopes of winning a World Series.
Reynolds' Grade: C+
Cruz's Grade: C-
Pham's Grade: B
Canario's Grade: C-
McCutchen's Grade: B
Overall Position Grade: C-
Starting Pitchers
Paul Skenes established himself as a superstar and delivered one of the greatest pitching seasons in Pirates history. After a Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024, he is the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Cy Young award, pitching to an incredible 1.97 ERA and cementing himself as the ace of the staff. Skenes started 32 games and consistently owned opposing hitters from Opening Say until his last start of the season. Skene's 2025 performance was a dominant display that placed him among the league's elite. "Generational pitcher" doesn't get thrown around often, but it clearly defines Skenes' career thus far. There aren't enough superlatives to describe Skenes, and this might be the most definitive A+ grade in all of baseball.
Mitch Keller, the team's most veteran starter, found his name heavily floated in trade rumors as a potential deadline candidate. While the Pirates ultimately held onto him, reports suggest it is very likely he will be traded in the offseason as the team looks to acquire a proven major league bat. His season was a mix of a strong start and some struggles post-deadline, but he continued to provide innings and leadership for a young pitching staff. His 17 quality starts was good for tenth most in the National League.
The Pirates' rotation saw significant turnover with two mid-season departures. Andrew Heaney was designated for assignment and later released in August after a brutal two-month spiral on the mound. Bailey Falter, who had served as a capable back-end starter in the first half of the season, was traded to the Kansas City Royals just before the deadline. Falter regressed severely once he arrived to Kansas City and was placed on the injury list on August 22. He did not appear again this season.
A wave of young talent began to make its mark this season, with several pitchers transitioning into starting roles. Bubba Chandler was called up and initially used as a long reliever before moving into the rotation, where he announced his arrival with a spectacular start in which he took a perfect game into the sixth inning. Chandler, regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, finished his season on a strong note and will be expected to be on the Pirates' Opening Day rotation. His 100+ mph fastball and wipeout slider give him potential to be another top end starter next to Skenes. He also retained his rookie eligibility, making him an early candidate for Rookie of the Year.
Similarly, Braxton Ashcraft made his MLB debut this year, beginning his big-league career in the bullpen before also securing a spot in the starting rotation by season's end and pitching effectively. Ashcraft was also once a top prospect before experiencing injury setbacks. He looks fully healthy and ready to contribute to the Pirates rotation in 2026. His emergence (2.76 ERA, 71 K in 69.2 IP) is a main reason why Pittsburgh would be comfortable trading Keller.
Johan Oviedo also returned to the mound for the Pirates in 2025. The 27-year-old made nine starts down the stretch, pitching to a 3.57 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched. His performance gave the Pirates confidence that he will be ready to compete for a rotation spot in Spring Training.
Jared Jones did not pitch all season because of Tommy John surgery. Jones is another flame-throwing righty that figures to slot back into the rotation when he returns next year. It's doubtful he'll be ready until closer to mid-season.
Mike Burrows and Carmen Mlodzinski both made starts for the Pirates this season, but they figure to be the odd men out in next year's rotation. Burrows had a solid rookie season, pitching to a 3.94 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 96.1 innings pitched.
One thing is for certain for the starting rotation after the 2025 season: It's going to be an extremely competitive Spring Training next year in Bradenton.
Skenes' Grade: A+
Keller's Grade: B
Heaney's Grade: C-
Falter's Grade: B
Chandler's Grade: B+
Ashcraft's Grade (as starter): A-
Oviedo's Grade: B
Burrows' Grade (as starter): B
Mlodzinski's Grade (as starter): D
Overall Position Grade: A-
Relief Pitchers
Dennis Santana emerged as a surprisingly reliable and at times dominant arm in the Pirates' bullpen. The 29-year-old was effective all season, but turned in an especially exceptional second half, posting a minuscule 0.36 ERA over his final 22 appearances and setting a modern-era franchise record by allowing zero runs and no more than one hit in 16 consecutive outings. This stellar performance was a testament to his focus and resilience, which he maintained throughout the season even after being involved in an altercation with a fan in Detroit.
David Bednar's tenure with his hometown team came to an end in 2025 when he was traded to the New York Yankees at the deadline. After struggling early in the season, Bednar was demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis. He bounced back to be the dominant closer the Pirates fans had gotten used to, and re-established himself as a top trade candidate at the deadline. He also climbed into sixth place on the Pirates' all-time saves list before the trade. The move ended a memorable chapter for the local product from Mars Area High School, but Bednar is probably not too upset given his team is currently in the American League Division Series.
Caleb Ferguson, acquired in January to add a veteran left-handed presence, provided steady work over the course of the first half. He was traded to Seattle at the deadline and is currently on their ALDS roster.
Justin Lawrence was dominant when healthy, pitching to a 0.51 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. The Pirates are hoping he can stay on the mound in 2026 so he can continue to establish his role.
Isaac Mattson provided a feel-good story during a season in desperate need of one. The former University of Pitt pitcher had his contract selected in June and made a strong impression in his first season. He finished with a 2.45 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched. Mattson should be competing for a role in the bullpen next year as well.
Dauri Moreta missed most of the season after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery on his right elbow in March 2024. He was solid when he returned to the mound, with a 3.24 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched.
Mlodzinski started the season season in the rotation but was moved to the bullpen after struggling. He rebounded in a big way (3.55 ERA for the season) and was one of the Pirates more reliable relievers in the second half of the season.
Chase Shugart solidified his role as a dependable relief pitcher for the Pirates this year. After being acquired by the Pirates in a January 2025 trade from the Boston Red Sox, he secured a spot in the major league bullpen. Over 35 appearances, he posted a 3.40 ERA and a 4-3 record, providing steady innings for the team, even amidst a season of promotions, demotions and injuries. His overall performance contributed positively to the big league club, resulting in a 0.7 WAR for the year.
The teams' overall bullpen ERA for the season was 3.83, good for 13th in MLB. While not a clear strength of the team, it's easy to see it becoming one when the rotation is fully healthy.
Santana's Grade: A-
Lawrence's Grade: B+
Ferguson's Grade: B-
Bednar's Grade: A-
Shugart's Grade: B
Ashcraft's Grade (as reliever): A-
Mlodzinski's Grade (as reliever): A-
Mattson's Grade: A-
Moreta's Grade: B
Overall Position Grade: B+
