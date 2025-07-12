Pirates Star's GF Livvy Dunne Has Hilarious Jumbotron Moment
PITTSBURGH — Livvy Dunne had an hilarious moment at her most recent game watching her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes, compete.
Skenes started the series opener vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 11, his final before the All-Star break.
Dunne traveled for this game and during a segment of celebrity look-a-likes on the jumbotron between innings, the camera panned to her when they picked Livvy Dunne, instead of someone else in the crowd.
Skenes allowed five hits, two earned runs over five innings, with six strikeouts over 78 pitches, as the Pirates lost 2-1, continuing their seven game losing streak on their nine-game road trip.
Despite his 4-8 record, Skenes has dominated for the Pirates, with the offense scoring four or fewer runs in 16 of his 20 starts.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including first in ERA (2.01), second in innings pitched (121.0), fourth in opposing batting average (.189), tied for fifth in WHIP (0.93) and seventh in strikeouts (131).
His play earned him his second All-Star nod, where he will pitch for the National League at Truist Field, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 15.
Skenes and Dunne began dating back at LSU, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The duo also featured in GQ magazine, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings, giving up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while notching 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a national title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player at the time.
Skenes has pitched sensationally since coming up to the MLB on May 11, 2024, serving as one of the best players in baseball.
He finished his rookie season with an 11-3 record over 23 starts, allowing just 29 earned runs over 133.0 innings pitched for a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .198 opposing batting average, a 0.95 WHIP and a 11.50 K/9.
He went on to win NL Rookie of the Year, earning 23 of the 30 first-place votes and becoming the first Pirates player since outfielder Jason Bay did so 20 years earlier in 2004.
Skenes also earned All-MLB First Team honors and finished third in voting for the NL Cy Young Award.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates