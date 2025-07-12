Pirates Place Rookie Utility Man on Waivers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates recently made a slew of roster transactions, including placing a player on waivers.
The Pirates announced that they selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez on July 11. They also optioned infielder Jared Triolo to Triple-A Indianapolis, making room on the 26-man roster, then designated first baseman/outfielder Matt Gorski for assignment, making room on the 40-man roster.
He excelled early on with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, slashing .300/.325./.529 for an OPS of .853, with 21 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs and four walks to 18 strikeouts.
Gorski then received his MLB call-up on April 24 and started at first base vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium that very same day, where he homered in his first at-bat.
He played in 15 games, slashing .195/.214/.390 for an OPS of .604, with eight hits in 41 at-bats, a triple, two home runs, four RBIs and one walk to 16 strikeouts during his time in Pittsburgh.
Gorski started nine games at first base for the Pirates and in center field for the series opener vs. the Phillies on May 16, where he made a home run-robbing grab on a ball that Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber hit. He also came off the bench or moved to the outfield three times, once in left field and twice in center.
The Pirates optioned Gorski to Indianapolis on May 17, as they reinstated Spencer Horwitz from the injured list, after he dealt with wrist injuries prior.
Gorski played three games with Indianapolis, before going on the seven-day injured list on May 24. Indianapolis then transferred him to the 60-day injured list on June 19.
The 27-year old hails from Fishers, Ind., just outside of Indianapolis, and played college baseball for Indiana from 2017-19.
He had his best season as a sophomore in 2018, where he slashed .356/.404/.554 for an OPS of .958, with 79 hits, 14 doubles, eight home runs, 40 RBIs, 24 stolen bases and 18 walks to 37 strikeouts in 58 games, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors.
Gorski also starred as a junior in 2019, slashing .271/.374/.498 for an OPS of .872, with 61 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and 37 walks to 62 strikeouts in 55 games, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors.
The Pirates took Gorski in the Second Round of the 2019 MLB Draft with the No. 57 overall pick. He would play for the West Virginia Black Bears in the Class A Short Season, where he slashed .224/.297/.346 for an OPS of .643, with 40 hits, nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 19 walks to 48 strikeouts in 49 games.
Gorski didn't play in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the minor leagues season, but came back in 2021 and played with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at High-A.
He slashed .224/.294/.416 for an OPS of .711 with 80 hits, 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and 34 walks to 125 strikeouts in 95 games with Greensboro.
Gorski played across four different minor league levels for the Pirates in 2022, but played 37 games for Greensboro and 38 games for Double-A Altoona. He slashed .280/.358/.598 for an OPS of .956, with 80 hits, 11 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs, 66 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 33 walks to 93 strikeouts in 81 games across all levels.
He started all 2023 with Altoona and played almost the entire season there, aside from 15 games with Indianapolis in September. He slashed .238/.296/.437 for an OPS of .733, with 85 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and 27 walks to 101 strikeouts in 93 games with Altoona.
Gorski spent all of 2024 with Indianapolis, where he slashed .257/.319/,522 for an OPS of .841, with 100 hits, 24 doubles, five triples, 23 home runs, 67 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and nine walks to 38 strikeouts in 114 games.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates