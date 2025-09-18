Pirates' Paul Skenes Inks Exclusive Memorabilia Deal
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes signed a new deal, which will no doubt bring in greater revenue for him over the coming years.
Fanatics announced in a press release on Sept. 18 that they became the sole distributor of all officially licensed Skenes memorabilia. This includes everything from autographed jerseys, baseballs, gloves, hats, bats, game-worn equipment and much more.
Skenes joins a number of top athletes who have signed with Fanatics, under the company’s memorabilia and collectibles division, Fanatics Authentic.
This includes MLB players in Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, plus six-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Tom Brady of the NFL, San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama of the NBA, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews of the NHL, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane of soccer, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA and USC guard Juju Watkins of NCAA women's college basketball.
Skenes will also have his memorabilia featured in Fanatics Authentic’s product line, Under Wraps, which give fans memorabilia in a mystery format, such as the Emanate line, which "features signed photos where distinct color variants instantly signify each item’s limited-edition status and rarity."
“Paul Skenes has quickly become one of baseball’s most popular stars and Fanatics is thrilled to be working together,” Fanatics executive vice president Victor Shaffer wrote in the press release.
“What makes this partnership so exciting is the perfect match between a player of Paul’s caliber, who has taken the sport by storm, and the exclusive memorabilia and collectibles to celebrate his accomplishments that will become treasured pieces by fans and collectors of all ages.”
Skenes has already had numerous top baseball cards since his debut, including the Topps 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card, that sold for $1.1 million at a recent auction.
His girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, also purchased a 2024 Bowman's Best at Fanatics Fest, which had Skenes stylized as an anime character, placed in a television, honoring the 1955 Bowman cards, and placed players of the that era in a television.
Topps also collaborated with the late famous painter Bob Ross' estate for special trading cards, of which Skenes is a part of.
Skenes has dominated for the Pirates this season, with a 10-10 record over 31 starts, a 2.03 ERA over 181.2 innings pitched, 209 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .199 opposing batting average and a 0.96. He also has a 7.2 WAR, a 10.35 K/9, a 2.08 BB/9 and a 4.98 K/BB.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA, the third most strikeouts, the fourth lowest WHIP, tied for the seventh most innings pitched and the eighth lowest batting average. He also has the best WAR for any pitcher, the sixth best BB/9, the eighth best K/9 and the 11th best BB/9.
Skenes became the first pitcher ever and just the fifth MLB player to start consecutive All-Star games in the first two seasons of his career.
He also became just the sixth pitcher in Pirates history to reach 200 strikeouts in a season in the live-ball era (since 1920).
With Skenes trending towards his first National League Cy Young Award, his memorabilia will only get more and more valuable over the years, as he continues to establish his star status.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates