Pirates Likely Dropping Veteran Outfielder for 2026
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will make many roster decisions this offseason, but one veteran outfielder will most likely not feature as a part of the team's plans in 2026.
Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette spoke on 93.7 The Fan that the Pirates likely won't bring back outfielder Tommy Pham for next season.
"No I do not," Mackey said.
Pham joined the Pirates on a one-year, $4.025 million contract on Feb. 16, making him one of three free agents they signed that offseason, along with left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and utility man Adam Frazier.
He struggled early on for the Pirates, as he slashed .194/.278./219 for an OPS of .498 in the first 51 games of the season, with just 30 hits in 155 at-bats, four doubles, no home runs nor triples, nine RBIs and 18 walks to 47 strikeouts.
Pham had his breakout game in the series finale vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 22, where he had three hits in four at-bats, two doubles and three RBIs in the 8-3 win.
He spoke after that game and told reporters that he found the right contact solution for his rare eye disorder known as kerotaconus that he was diagnosed with in 2008, which causes contorted vision. This requires him to wear contact lenses that give him 20/15 vision.
Whether or not that was the reason for his great play, Pham continued his strong hitting performances through the end of July, slashing .411/.455/.656 for an OPS of 1.110 in 26 games, with 37 hits in 90 at-bats, eight doubles, one triple, four home runs, 20 RBIs and eight walks to 14 strikeouts.
The Pirates didn't trade Pham at the deadline, despite his expiring contract and kept him with the team the final two months of the season.
Pham returned to his poor form in August, hitting .238, and September, hitting .143. He slashed .197/.310/.354 for an OPS of .664 in 43 games over that time, with 29 hits in 147 at-bats, five doubles, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 24 walks to 33 strikeouts.
He finished his 2025 season with the Pirates with a slash line of .245/.330/.370 for an OPS of .700 in 120 games, with 96 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 52 RBIs and 50 walks to 94 strikeouts.
Pham served as the main left fielder for the Pirates in 2025, starting 104 games in 115 contests played in that position.
The other players that started in left field for the Pirates includes Alexander Canario (21 games), Jack Suwinski (15 games), Adam Frazier (12 games), Ji Hwan Bae (four games), Ronny Simon (three games) and both Andrew McCutchen and Nick Solak starting one game.
While Pham may not return for the Pirates, he did express his belief that they are much closer to competing for the postseason than many believe.
“I told [general manager] Ben [Cherington] at the deadline my thoughts about this organization and one thing I mentioned was how we have a playoff pitching staff and I mean, people will laugh at me all they want, but this team is really close," Pham said. 'I’ve seen teams go from last to 95 wins. If you look at the Cubs in ‘14 and there’s plenty of examples going for it, but this organization has the pitching to do that.
“You have Skenes, you have Mitch, Ovi’, I’m a big believer in Burrows and the bullpen is kind-of lights out. Santana, Ash’, Matt’, [Chase Shugart], who am I missing?, there you go, [Kyle] Nicolas. There’s a lot to like here.
The Pirates must address the absence in left field, if they don't bring back Pham, and will need to do so either in free agency, or with a big trade.
