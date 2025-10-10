Pirates' Paul Skenes Brings Ballpark Essential Back Home
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is in his second week of the offseason, but made sure to bring in a crucial part of any ballpark back home.
Skenes added a hot dog roller to his kitchen, posting a story on his Instagram with four hot dogs on the roller and then four hot dog buns on the top shelf, making it a quick and easy way to have a delicious meal.
He added this hot dog roller to his girlfriend's, Livvy Dunne, new home in Jupiter, Fla., which also coincided with them having dinner, featuring chicken parmesan, sausage, breadsticks and pasta, keeping with an Italian theme, along with the hot dogs.
Dunne also posted a TikTok of Skenes enjoying his new hot dog roller, which will likely serve as a dinner time staple for the couple going forward.
Of all the ballpark staples, the hot dog is one of, if not the, most important cuisines that every ballpark in the United States has to offer.
PNC Park offers Pirates fans "Dollar Dog nights" where fans can purchase a hot dog for a dollar, leading to them buying and eating many hot dogs, generally upwards of 15,000 to 20,000.
Skenes, himself, pitched on the last two dollar dog nights at PNC Park this season, putting in two great outings.
He gave up seven hits against the Cincinnati Reds in the series opener on Aug. 7, but worked out of some jams and threw six scoreless innings, posting eight strikeouts in the 7-0 win. Fans consumed 20,547 hot dogs by the top of the ninth inning that game.
Skenes dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series finale on Sept. 4, allowing just two hits and a walk, while posting eight strikeouts over six innings in a 5-3 win.
He finished up his incredible season in 2025 amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA (1.97), tied for the fourth most strikeouts (216), the fourth lowest WHIP (0.95), the sixth lowest batting average (.199) and the 10th most innings pitched (187.2), plus the fifth best K/BB (5.14), seventh best K/9 (10.36) and ninth best BB/9 (2.01).
Skenes is the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, with the lowest WHIP, the fourth lowest batting average, tied for the second most strikeouts and the fourth most innings pitched, as well as the second best K/BB and both the fifth best K/9 and BB/9.
He is the first MLB pitcher to finish with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since right-hander Justin Verlander did so with the Houston Astros in 2022. He is also the first NL pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA and 200+ strikeouts since right-hander Jacob DeGrom did it with the New York Mets in 2018.
Skenes made Pirates history in 2025 with his 216 strikeouts the most for a right-handed pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920). Only Ed Morris, who had 326 strikeouts in 1886 and 298 strikeouts in 1885, the most and second most in a season in franchise history, has more than him.
With the season now over, Skenes and Dunne have spent more time together, as Skenes helped celebrate Dunne's 23rd birthday in New York City and the couple visited the Statue of Liberty.
