Pirates' Ben Cherington Looking For More Offseason Additions

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a strong offseason so far in adding to their roster, but they aren't quite done yet.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke with the media back on March 8 and said that they aren't finished with offseason moves and they are always going to try to make their team better overall.

Cherington also did say that like where they are currently with the roster, but that if they can make it even better, then they will.

“Yeah, I mean we have to be," Cherington said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "We have to be out there every day, looking for ways to improve the roster. So does every other team and at the same time, really believe in the group that we have. If the season was starting tomorrow, we’d feel really good about where we are. Believe we’re in a strong position out there looking for more.

Where the Pirates Could Still Add This Offseason

The Pirates have made numerous additions, but still have a few areas where they could improve the roster for next season.

One position is third base, where Jared Triolo , a Gold Glove Award winner as a utililty player, is the projected starter.

Triolo is great defensively and had a strong final two months of 2025, but hasn't had long-term consistency at the plate and usually plays multiple positions instead of one.

The Pirates have reportedly shown trade interest in a number of third basemen, including Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros, Mark Vientos and Brent Baty of the New York Mets and Casey Schmitt of the San Francisco Giants, but there's not much news on further interest in those players.

Pittsburgh also could still add a left-handed starting pitcher, as they don't have a veteran in their rotation yet like they usually do each season under Cherington.

The Pirates have reportedly shown interest in a reunion with free agent southpaw Tyler Anderson , but another free agent that might make sense is Patrick Corbin , who is also a veteran and has extensive postseason experience.

Pittsburgh recently added utility player Tyler Callihan in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds on March 4, sending right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas in return, so a late move from Cherington and the front office is still possible.

Looking at the Moves The Pirates Have Made This Offseason

The Pirates have made some impressive additions this offseason, mostly with their lineup, which looks much improved compared to 2025.

Pittsburgh's first move saw them add outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia in a five-player trade with the Boston Red Sox, with right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo going the other way on Dec. 4.

The Pirates then made a three-team trade , landed power-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe , outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays, while sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros on Dec. 19

Pittsburgh's most important acquisition, aside from Lowe, was signing free agent Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal, making him their first free agent multi-year signing in nearly a decade.

Right-handed power bat Marcell Ozuna was an addition last month, coming on a one-year, $12 million deal with a $16 million mutual option in 2027.

The Pirates also signed two free agent pitchers in left-handed reliever Gregory Soto on a one-year $7.75 million and right-handed starter José Urquidy for one-year, $1.5 million.

