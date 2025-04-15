Pirates' Pitching-Catching Battery Makes MLB History
In a milestone moment for Major League Baseball, the Pittsburgh Pirates made history Monday night by fielding the first-ever battery consisting of two No. 1 overall draft picks, with 2023 top selection Paul Skenes on the mound and 2021 first-overall pick Henry Davis behind the plate. The rare pairing highlighted the Pirates’ first win since last Wednesday, as they defeated the Washington Nationals 10-3 at PNC Park. The unprecedented battery—nearly 60 years after MLB's first draft in 1965—highlighted its rarity: Of over 100,000 drafted players, no team had ever started two No. 1 picks as pitcher and catcher.
The milestone moment came about unexpectedly after starting catcher Endy Rodriguez exited in the first inning with a lacerated finger, prompting Davis to take over behind the plate. Rodriguez is now the second Pirates catcher to get injured in less than a week, following Joey Bart's removal from Saturday's game due to back discomfort. The 25-year-old backstop, drafted first overall out of Louisville just two years before Skenes, seamlessly guided the ace through another impressive outing.
Skenes, arguably the most anticipated pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg, delivered six dominant innings, allowing just three hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out six with no walks. The 21-year-old flamethrower did commit two throwing errors on pickoff attempts, but his triple-digit fastball and sharp sweeper/slider kept Washington's lineup in check.
Since the draft's inception in 1965, only a small fraction of No. 1 picks have developed into franchise cornerstones, making the Pirates' alignment of two in one battery particularly remarkable. While Hall of Famers like Ken Griffey Jr. (1987) and Chipper Jones (1990) were drafted first overall, and recent stars like Bryce Harper (2010) and Gerrit Cole (2011) have lived up to the hype, the odds of two No. 1 selections peaking at the same time—let alone forming a battery—are exceedingly slim.
The Pirates, who have had six first-overall picks in their history (Jeff King in 1986, Kris Benson in 1996, Bryan Bullington in 2002, Cole in 2011, Davis in 2021 and Skenes in 2023), finally saw part of their long-term vision pay off as Skenes earned the win and Davis contributed a single.
The victory not only highlighted Pittsburgh's commitment to building through the draft, but also provided a glimpse of the potential franchise cornerstone duo the front office still believes they can be. Skenes looks poised to front the rotation for years to come, while Davis will have plenty of opportunity this season to prove he belongs in the big leagues. In a sport where drafted players often take years to reach the majors, if at all, the Pirates' historic battery serves as a testament to Pittsburgh's commitment to player development—a once-in-a-generation alignment nearly 60 years in the making.
