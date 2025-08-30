Pirates Make Three Lineup Changes vs. Red Sox
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into the second game of their weekend series vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park with a changed lineup.
The Pirates face Red Sox right-handed pitcher Dustin May, as they bring back in left-handed batters, who didn't start in the series opener on Aug. 29 vs. left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle.
Oneil Cruz comes back in at center field in place of Alexander Canario and will hit seventh for the Pirates, the second time doing so this week and the lowest in the lineup for him in 2025.
Spencer Horwitz comes back in at first base in place of Liover Peguero and will bat second for Pittsburgh.
Joey Bart also returns at catcher and will bat eighth in the lineup, marking the third and final substitution for the Pirates.
Jared Triolo stays at shortstop and at leadoff for the second straight game, Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but drops four spots to sixth in the lineup, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will play third base and bat ninth, rounding out the Pirates infield.
Bryan Reynolds and Tommy Pham stay in right field and left field and third and fourth in the Pirates' lineup, respectively.
Andrew McCutchen, who had three hits and two doubles in the 4-2 win over the Red Sox in the series opener, continues at designated hitter and fifth in the lineup.
Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo takes the mound for the Pirates in the second game against the Red Sox, marking his fourth start in 2025.
His only prior start vs. the Red Sox came at Fenway Park on April 3, 2023, where he gave up three home runs and four earned runs in a no-decision, which the Pirates won 7-6.
Oviedo threw four innings in his last start vs. the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Aug. 25. He allowed three hits, a walk and an earned run, while posting five strikeouts over 53 pitches in a no-decision.
That was his third start of the season, as he threw five innings, striking out six and allowing a leadoff home run in the 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale on Aug. 20 at PNC Park.
He also only threw one inning in the series opener vs. the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 4 at PNC Park, giving up two runs and posting three strikeouts, before the Pirates sent Oviedo back down to Triple-A Indianapolis for two starts.
Oviedo missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missed time earlier this season with a lat injury.
First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Boston Red Sox
SS Jared Triolo
1B Spencer Horwitz
RF Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
