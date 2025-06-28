Pirates Predicted to Trade Valuable Starting Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had the season they've wanted, which may see them move important parts of their franchise to others before the trade deadline on July 31.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic suggested that the Pirates may look at trading right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller this summer.
One of the reasons he looks at is Keller's contract, where he signed a five-year, $77 million extension on Feb. 22, 2024, keeping him with the team for the future.
Keller makes $15,411,500 in 2025, the most a Pirates player is earning this season on their payroll. He is only one of two players making more than $10 million this season, along with outfielder Bryan Reynolds at $12,250,000.
He currently has a 2-10 record over 17 starts, as he just got his second win of the season vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park on June 27 in a 9-1 victory. His only other win of 2025 came in his season debut on March 28, a 4-3 victory over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, serving as the only two games the Pirates have scored four or more runs in a game he's started.
Keller has 11 quality starts, despite his record, which ties him for eighth most in the MLB in 2025.
Rosenthal looks at the Pirates farm system, which is filled with top pitching prospects like right-handed pitchers in Bubba Chandler and Thomas Harrington, plus Braxton Ashcraft and Mike Burrows, who are at the MLB level now, plus left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco.
The Pirates rank amongst the worst teams in many hitting categories, which includes a MLB-record tying 26-game streak where they scored four runs or less each game.
Rosenthal thinks that even with Keller on a team-friendly deal, Pirates owner Bob Nutting is always looking to trim salary, and parting with Keller may bring in some offensive help for a team that desperately needs it.
"Only 18 months ago the Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-hander Mitch Keller to a five-year, $77 million extension. The team is in a different place now than it was then, making a trade of Keller possible, if not likely," Rosenthal wrote.
"In both the majors and minors, the Pirates are deep in young starting pitching. Yet, any payroll increase they anticipated isn’t happening, in part because their attendance is down as they keep losing. Their offense, meanwhile, remains a major problem, as evidenced by Keller’s 1-10 record despite an ERA+ that is four percent above league average...
"As free-agent prices for starting pitchers soar, Keller’s contract looks increasingly reasonable. But his $15 million salary this season occupied nearly 20 percent of the Pirates’ Opening Day payroll, and his guarantees will rise to $16.5 million, $18 million and $20 million over the next three years.
"If Pirates owner Bob Nutting refuses to increase payroll, that money would be better spent on offense. And with the team’s home attendance more than 3,000 per game lower than it was last season, expecting Nutting to shift course is sheer folly.
"Keller lacks a no-trade clause. At 29, he still has upside. And he is available for four pennant races.
"The Pirates’ asking price likely will be high for a pitcher who was a 2023 All-Star. Keller’s history of inconsistency might temper the offers. But in a market thin on quality starting pitchers, the Pirates should be motivated to take advantage."
