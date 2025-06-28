Pirates' Konnor Griffin Continues to Steal Show
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin has excelled with High-A Greensboro and continued his incredible season in 2025.
Griffin and the Grasshoppers took on the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox for a doubleheader at home on June 27.
He faced off against Winston-Salem right-handed pitcher Luke Bell in the bottom of the third inning and hit a fastball over the middle off the plate over the right field wall for an opposite-field home run, giving his team a 2-0 lead.
The Pirates promoted Griffin to Greensboro on June 10 and he has performed incredibly well so far in his first three weeks with the team.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played in at High-A, showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Griffin earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
He has slashed .339/.444/.576 for an OPS of 1.020 in 15 games at Greensboro, with 20 hits in 59 at-bats, five doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, nine walks to 11 strikeouts and nine stolen bases on 12 attempts.
Griffin starred with Single-A Bradenton, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League at the time of his promotion, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
Griffin has also mostly played at shortstop, starting 32 of his 49 games with Bradenton and 11 of 12 games with Greensboro there this season, while also serving as designated hitter in nine games for Bradenton and two games for Greensboro and playing center field for eight games with Bradenton, plus two at Greensboro.
He has slashed .338/.407/.545 for an OPS of .952 in 65 games in his first professional season, with 90 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 RBIs, 24 walks to 64 strikeouts and 35 stolen bases on 42 attempts.
MLB Pipeline ranks Griffin as the No. 2 prospect in the Pirates system behind right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, plus No. 34 overall in baseball.
The Pirates took Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
Griffin is with five other top Pirates prospects in Greensboro. This includes catcher Omar Alfonzo (No. 19), right-handed pitchers Carlson Reed (No. 20) and Khristian Curtis (No. 24), second baseman/shortstop Keiner Delgado (2B/SS) and outfielder Shalin Polanco (No. 29).
