Pirates Superstar Announces Penguins Draft Pick
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes mostly focuses on just playing baseball, but he helped out another team in the city.
Skenes made the announcement for the Penguins in the NHL Draft, as they selected forward Benjamin Kindel from the Calgary Hitman from the Western Hockey League with the 11th overall pick in the first round.
While it didn't end up making the cut at the NFL Draft itself on June 27, as the Pirates beat the New York Mets at PNC Park, 9-1, the Penguins still released the video for fans to see after the pick.
Skenes has had interactions with the Penguins before, meeting Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang at Pat McAfee's 'Big Day Aht' at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins home, on April 9.
The Pirates, Penguins and Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL all have great connections with each other, supporting each other at various games and building bonds off their respective playing surfaces.
Skenes has dominated yet again in 2025, despite a 4-7 record, with the Pirates scoring four runs or less in 13 of his 17 starts, with three of them shutouts.
He has a 2.12 ERA over 106.0 innings pitched, 110 strikeouts to 29 walks, .177 opposing batting average and a 0.91 WHIP.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including second in opposing batting average, fourth in innings pitched, fifth in ERA and WHIP and 10th in strikeouts.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a National Title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the majors on May 11 of the 2024 season.
He started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
Skenes was also the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He was also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995.
He made the All-MLB First Team for his performance in 2024, won NL Rookie of the Year and was a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award.
Skenes will continue on as one of the best athletes in Pittsburgh for the upcoming years, making him a fan favorite across the region.
