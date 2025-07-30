Injured Pirates Reliever Gets Clubhouse Locker vs. Giants
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates reliever, who has missed more than a month with an injury, has a locker ahead of the upcoming game.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Borucki has a locker in the Pirates clubhouse at Oracle Park ahead of the second game of the series vs. the San Francisco Giants.
Stumpf also reported that Pirates manager Don Kelly said Borucki isn't activated yet and will throw a side session tomorrow.
Borucki struggled in his most recent appearance out of the bullpen for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20.
He allowed a hit, two walks and an earned run, getting just one out and throwing seven strikes on 16 pitches.
Borucki left with Pirates assistant athletic trainer Tony Leo in the middle of the inning, with fellow left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson coming in for him.
The Pirates placed Borucki on the 15-day injured list on June 21 with low back inflammation and brought up right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton in replacement.
He began his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on July 8. He also started the game, throwing a scoreless inning with a strikeout against the St. Lucie Mets, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Mets.
The Pirates then transferred Borucki's rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 12 and made six appearances, allowing two hits and one earned run over 6.1 innings pitched for 1.42 ERA and nine strikeouts to four walks.
Borucki has made 29 relief appearances for the Pirates this season, with 1-3 record, a 5.26 ERA over 25.2 innings pitched, 22 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .228 opposing batting average and a 1.25 WHIP.
He had a good start to this season, with a 2.55 ERA over 18 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched through May 13, with 15 strikeouts to five walks, a .167 opposing batting average and a 0.85 WHP.
Borucki has pitched his worst since then, with an 11.25 ERA over his last 11 appearances, with 10 earned runs over 8 innings.
The Pirates currently have two left-handed relief pitchers in their bullpen in Caleb Ferguson and Génesis Cabrera. They also have six right-handed bullpen arms in Braxton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana.
