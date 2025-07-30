Pirates Make Shortstop Change vs. Giants
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a few changes to their lineup, including one at shortstop, ahead of their second battle with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who had started all but 17 games and every game in July at shortstop, isn't in the lineup against the Giants.
Kiner-Falefa is amongst a number of Pirates players that MLB teams have reportedly shown interest in ahead of the trade deadline on July 31, including the New York Yankees and the Giants.
Liover Peguero, who started first base the prior game, takes over for Kiner-Falefa and makes his second start of the season at shortstop, his first since May 7 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Spencer Horwitz, who didn't start last game due to the Pirates facing a left-handed starting pitcher, returns to first base and at the leadoff spot.
Bryan Reynolds also comes back into the lineup after not playing in the series opener vs. the Giants, taking over in right field and batting third.
Joey Bart also comes in at catcher for Henry Davis, after not starting the past two games, and will bat eighth for the Pirates.
Tommy Pham stays in left field, but drops from leadoff to sixth in the batting order, while Oneil Cruz stays in center field, but drops down one spot in the lineup from fourth to fifth, rounding out the outfield for the Pirates.
Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but moves down a spot from third to fourth in the batting order, while Ke'Bryan Hayes stays at third base, but drops down two spots from fifth to seventh in the lineup for the Pirates.
Andrew McCutchen, who hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the 6-5 win over the Giants in the series opner, stays at designated hitter and bats second for the Pirates.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter takes the mound for the Pirates and battles Giants right-handed starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who is in his 21st season at the MLB level.
Falter bounced back with an incredible outing in the 6-1 series finale win over the Tigers on July 23, allowing just four hits and one earned run through seven innings pitched, matching a season-high.
He has a 7-5 record through 21 starts, a 3.82 ERA over 108.1 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts to 35 walks, a .235 opposing batting average and a 1.18 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Francisco Giants
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
LF Tommy Pham
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
C Joey Bart
SS Liover Peguero
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates