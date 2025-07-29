Blue Jays Targeting Pirates Bullpen Duo
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have two relief pitchers that one American League team is vying for ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported that the Toronto Blue Jays and the Pirates have had trade conversations surrounding a bullpen arm heading up north, with both right-handed relievers in David Bednar and Dennis Santana the main targets.
Bednar struggled at the beginning of this season, with a 27.00 ERA with two losses in three games vs. the Miami Marlins in the opening series, which resulted in the Pirates sending him down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1.
This came off the back of a poor 2024 season, with just 23 saves in 30 opportunities and losing his closer role at the end of August.
He returned on April 19 and has found his best form again, with just seven earned runs allowed over 37.0 innings pitched in 39 appearances for a 1.70 ERA, with 50 strikeouts to eight walks.
Bednar is also a perfect 17-for-17 on save opportunities and had 23 consecutive outings from May 24 to July 26 that he didn't give up an earned run.
He won NL Reliever of the Month honors for June, with a 2-1 record in 10 appearances, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced.
He was a two-time All-Star in 2022 and 2023, leading the National League in saves with 39 out of 42 opportunities in the latter season.
The Pirates claimed Santana off of waivers from the New York Yankees on June 11, 2024 and selected his contract on June 13.
Santana had a strong finish to last season, with a 1-1 record in 39 games, a 2.44 ERA over 44.1 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts to 11 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
He has excelled for the Pirates in 2025, with a 3-2 record in 45 appearances, a 1.39 ERA over 45.1 innings pitched, 13 holds, five saves in six opportunities, 36 strikeouts to 10 walks, a .176 opposing batting average and a 0.84 WHIP.
Both Santana and Bednar have one more year of team control in the third year of arbitration before heading into free agency after the 2026 season, making them desirable for a team competing for a the postseason in 2025 and also the year afterwards.
The Philadelphia Phillies have targeted both Bednar and Santana, while Bednar has also received trade interest from the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, amongst others.
