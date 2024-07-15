Pirates Take Shortstop from Texas in Second Round
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to select high school athletes in the 2024 MLB Draft, as they took a shorstop from Texas in the Second Round.
They drafted Wyatt Sanford from Independence High School in Frisco, Texas, just outside Dallas, with the No. 47 overall pick and the eighth pick of the Second Round.
Sanford works mostly at shorstop, but is also equipped to play in the middle of the infield and serve as a utility player.
MLB.com rates him as the No. 35 overall player on their draft board and the No. 6 overall shortstop. Perfect Game ranks him No. 26 overall, No. 8 shorstop and No. 4 in the state of Texas in the Class of 2024, respectively.
Sanford committed to Texas A&M and signed his National Letter of Intent, but both head coach Jim Schlossnagle leaving for Texas and a potential pick value of around $2 million might convince him to join the Pirates.
He had a great senior season for Independence earning Second Team All-American honors and winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award in District 10-5A.
Sanford stands at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds and hits left-handed, while throwing right-handed. He is a great fielder and his speed benefits him on the base paths and as a shorstop. His hitting is good for his age, just 18 years old, but some improvement at the plate will make him a true starter in the MLB.
"One of the best defensive shortstops in the 2024 high school class, Sanford has range to both sides and solid-to-plus arm strength," the scouting report on Sanford read. "There's no doubt he can stay at the position, but his athleticism and tools would enable him to play almost anywhere on the diamond in a utility role. He produces consistent plus run times and is an asset on the bases."
His family has history with the Pirates, as they drafted his father, Chance Sanford, in the 27th Round of the 1992 MLB Draft.
Sanford is the third player that the Pirates drafted so far in the 2024 MLB Draft, along with shorstop Konnor Griffin from Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. and right-handed pitcher Levi Sterling out of Notre Dame High School in Los Angeles.
