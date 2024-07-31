Pirates Reveal Jersey Numbers for New Players
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates made a number of moves prior to the MLB Trade Deadline, leading to three new players on the roster.
They landed outfielder Bryan De La Cruz from the Miami Marlins for two minor leaguers in right-handed pitcher Jun-Seok Shim and first baseman Garrett Forester, left-handed relief pitcher Jalen Beeks from the Colorado Rockies for minor league left-handed pitcher Luis Peralta and utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Toronto Blue Jays for infielder Charles McAdoo of the Altoona Curve in Double-A.
The Pirates announced new jersey numbers for these players with De La Cruz wearing No. 41, Beeks wearing No. 68 and Kiner-Falefa wearing No. 7.
Right-handed pitcher Andre Jackson and first baseman Carlos Santana wore No. 41 last season. Former catcher Ryan Doumit wore the number the longes for the Pirates, from 2005-11. De La Cruz previously wore No. 77 in 2021 and then No. 14, 2022-24, when he was with Miami.
Only nine players have previously worn the No. 68 jersey for the Pirates, with left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo the most recent to do so in the 2023 season.
Beeks also wore No. 68 with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2018-20, 2021-22, with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and with the Rockies this season.
Kiner-Falefa is the first Pirate to wear the No. 7 jersey in more than a decde, as outifielder Alex Pressley wore it in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Infielder Jeff King wore the No. 7 jersey the longest, doing so from 1989-96.
He wore the No. 7 jersey with the Blue Jays this season, wore No. 12 with the New York Yankees in 2022 and 2023, and wore No. 9 with the Texas Rangers from 2018-21.
