Pirates Reveal Lineup for Paul Skenes' Start vs. Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates will close out their series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park with star pitcher Paul Skenes taking the mound.
The Pirates keep most of the same lineup from their 5-2 loss to the Phillies on May 17, but will bring in Alexander Canario in left field in place of Nick Solak.
Canario, who will hit sixth in the lineup, has had a sensational May, slashing .325/.386/.525 for a .911 OPS in 12 games, with 13 hits in 40 at-bats, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs, with four walks to 11 strikeouts.
He also had a seven-game hitting streak up until the last game, when we had no hits in two at-bats as a pinch-hitter, and hit a three-run home run in the 8-4 loss to the Phillies on May 16.
Henry Davis also comes back in at catcher, after Joey Bart started there the past three games, and hit ninth in the lineup.
Davis will again serve as the catcher for Skenes, doing so for the sixth straight time and the seventh game overall, as he came on early for Endy Rodríguez, who suffered a laceration of the right index finger vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14.
Ke'Bryan Hayes, Adam Frazier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa stay at third base, second base and shortstop, but will move up one spot to fifth, seventh and eighth in the lineup, respectively.
Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds and Spencer Horwitz continue in center field, designated hitter, right field and first base, respectively, plus will hit No. 1-4 through the batting order.
Horwtiz makes his second start since the Pirates activated him off the Injured List and Oneil Cruz also makes consecutive starts after missing near a week with lower back pain.
Skenes will make his 10th start of the season, possessing a 3-4 record, a 2.63 ERA over 54.2 innings pitched, 53 strikeouts to 15 walks and an opposing batting average of .201 in 2025.
This also marks his first start since he announced to playing for Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Philadelphia Phillies
- CF Oneil Cruz
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- 1B Spencer Horwitz
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
- LF Alexander Canario
- 2B Adam Frazier
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- C Henry Davis
