Pirates Reveal Next Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes returns to the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of their first series coming out of the trade deadline.
Skenes will pitch for the Pirates against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2, taking on left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. (EST).
This marks Skenes' first start against the Rockies and at Coors Field, with the San Diego Padres the only National League team he hasn't started against.
Skenes is coming off a fantastic starts against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 27, throwing six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, one walk and hitting a batter, while posting nine strikeouts in the 6-0 win.
He had an incredible month of July, with a 2-1 record in five starts, only two earned runs allowed over 27.0 innings pitched for a 0.67 ERA, with 21 hits, four hit batters and three walks allowed to 36 strikeouts, a .212 opposing batting average and a 0.89 WHIP.
His 0.67 ERA in a single month ranks fifth lowest for a Pirates pitcher, since 1920 with a minimum of 25.0 innings pitched, according to Dan Zangrilli of 93.7 The Fan.
Skenes ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including the lowest ERA (1.83), lowest opposing batting average (.184), third lowest WHIP (0.90), tied for the eighth most innings pitched (133.0) and the ninth most strikeouts (146).
The Pirates will have two starting pitchers take the other two games in the series vs. the Rockies, that had interest from other teams ahead of the trade deadline.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney, who is on an expiring contract, is still with the team and will start the series opener on Aug. 1. Heaney faces Rockies right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. (EST).
Heaney starred in his latest outing vs. the Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 26, throwing five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and hitting a batter, while posting four strikeouts in the 2-0 win.
He has a 5-9 record in 21 appearances and 20 starts for the Pirates in 2025, a 4.79 ERA over 107.0 innings pitched, 78 strikeouts to 35 walks, a .248 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP and his 20 home runs allowed ranked tied for 10th most in the MLB.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller, who received great trade interest, takes over the series finale for the Pirates on Aug. 3. Keller battles Rockies right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock, with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m.
Keller struggled in his last outing, throwing 73 pitches over two innings and allowing three earned runs in the series opener vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 28.
He has had a strong season in 2025, despite a 4-10 record in 22 starts, as he has 15 quality starts, tied for the second-most in the MLB. A quality start is when a starting pitcher throws six innings and allows three runs or fewer.
Keller has a 3.69 ERA over 127.0 innings pitched, 100 strikeouts to 33 walks, a .243 opposing batting average, a 1.20 WHIP and his innings pitched rank tied for 20th most in the MLB.
This marks the first series between the Pirates and Rockies in 2025. The Pirates will host the Rockies at PNC Park, Aug. 22-24.
