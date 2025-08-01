Pirates Fans Demand Sale of Team at Steelers Training Camp
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates fans have had frustrations with ownership for many years now and bring that anger to other sporting events.
Pat McAfee hosted his show at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. on July 30, with a raucous crowd on hand.
McAfee mentioned going to a Pirates game at PNC Park and almost immediately, "Sell the Team" chants broke out, then followed by "[Redacted] Bob Nutting," as the fans in attendance turned their ire towards Pirates owner Bob Nutting.
Pirates fans have protested and shown their anger throughout the 2025 season, with the team currently sitting 47-62 overall heading into August.
A group of Pirates fans hired a pilot to fly a plane with a sign reading, "Sell the Team Bob" and also put in the website, ourteamnothis.com. around PNC Park before the Pirates home opener against the New York Yankees on April 4.
This same group flew another plane, which read, "YOU SUCK AT THIS BOB. SELL THE @#$% TEAM," at the first two games back from the All-Star break against the Chicago White Sox on July 18 and July 19.
The "Our Team, Not His" fan group has held protests, demanding Pirates owner Bob Nutting sell the team.
They held a protest Downtown that went to PNC Park back in October 2024, had one at PiratesFest at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in January and also one on Federal Street before the home opener.
Fans of the group accosted Nutting on the left field rotunda, as he walked up during the home opener as well. The fans on the rotunda wore "Sell The Team" shirts, which they have distributed out at numerous occasions.
The Pirates haven't had a winning season since 2018 and only four total in the past 30 seasons. They also had 20 consecutive losing seasons, 1993-2012, which is the record for the longest streak in North American sports history.
Nutting has owned the Pirates since 2007 and the franchise holds a 1,330-1,590 win-loss record (.455) in his 19th season.
The Pirates had a projected Opening Day payroll of $89,975,500, per Cot's Contracts, which was $20 million lower than their next National League Central opponent in the Milwaukee Brewers at $109,141,136.
It was also the fourth lowest in baseball, with only the Miami Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Tampa Bay Rays at $82.9 million ranking lower than the Pirates.
"Sell The Team" chants have echoed throughout PNC Park in 2025, as the Pirates continue their long term struggles this season.
McAfee, a former NFL punter and Pittsburgh native, has called for Nutting to sell the team as well.
