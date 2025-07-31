Pirates Make Deadline Decision on Expiring Players
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made the decision at the MLB trade deadline that they would keep players that might not return in 2026.
The Pirates didn't trade infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, outfielder Tommy Pham and left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney before the deadline, despite them not having their contracts extend past 2025.
Kiner-Falefa has served as the Pirates every day shortstop, slashing .265/.306/.329 for an OPS of .635 in 94 games, with 83 hits in 313 at-bats, 13 doubles, two triples, one home run, 26 RBIs, 15 walks to 57 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases on 15 attempts.
Pham struggled early on in the season, but found his form in late June and has slashed .411/.455/.656 for an OPS of 1.110 in the past 26 games, with 37 hits in 90 at-bats, eight doubles, one triple, four home runs, 20 RBIs and eight walks to 14 strikeouts. The Pirates went 15-11 in those appearances, after going 20-31 in his first 51 games.
Heaney has a 5-9 record in 21 appearances and 20 starts for the Pirates in 2025, a 4.79 ERA over 107.0 innings pitched, 78 strikeouts to 35 walks, a .248 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP and his 20 home runs allowed ranked tied for ninth most in the MLB.
Kiner-Falefa joined the Pirates off the back of a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 30, 2024, with Charles McAdoo headed the other way.
He signed a two-year, $15 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, which expires after the 2025 season, making him a free agent.
Pham signed a one-year, $4.025 million deal and Heaney signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal, with both also becoming free agents again after this campaign.
The Pirates did trade two players on expiring deals, in left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners on July 30 and utility man Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals on July 16.
Pittsburgh also sent players out on trades with team control, including right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar to the New York Yankees, third baseman Ke'Byran Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds and left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter to the Royals.
Bednar had one year of arbitration, Falter had three more, and Hayes was in the fourth year of an eight-year, $70 million extension he signed in 2022.
Keeping Heaney, Pham and Kiner-Falefa comes as a surprising, as the Pirates aren't anywhere near playoff contention and won't have these players for 2026, where they hope to contend for a playoff spot.
Pittsburgh sits 47-62 overall, 17.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in first place of the National League Central Division, 13.0 games out of an NL Wild Card spot and the fifth worst record in the MLB.
