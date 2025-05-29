Pirates' Paul Skenes Sets Mind-Blowing Stat by 23rd Birthday
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes celebrates his 23rd birthday with one of the more impressive stats in MLB history.
Skenes has the second-lowest career ERA ever before turning 23 years old at 2.03, since the MLB made ERA an official stat in 1913, with at least 200 innings pitched.
Only Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Dutch Leonard in the 1913-14 seasons has a lower ERA than Skenes at 1.80.
Hall of Famer Babe Ruth, who was a left-handed pitcher for the Red Sox from 1914-17, ranks third on the list at 2.10, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
Skenes has pitched sensationally since coming up to the MLB on May 11, 2024, serving as one of the best players in baseball.
He finished his rookie season with an 11-3 record over 23 starts, allowing just 29 earned runs over 133.0 innings pitched for a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .198 opposing batting average, a 0.95 WHIP and a 11.50 K/9.
Skenes started for the National League in the All-Star game that season, becoming the first rookie to do so since Hideo Nomo did so in 1995 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He went on to win NL Rookie of the Year, earning 23 of the 30 first-place votes and becoming the first Pirates player since outfielder Jason Bay did so 20 years earlier in 2024.
Skenes also earned All-MLB First Team honors and finished third for the NL Cy Young Award, behind winner in Atlanta Braves left-handed pitcher Chris Sale and Philadelphia Phillies right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler.
This season is much of the same for Skenes, who continues dominating the best hitters in baseball and showing there is no 'sophomore slump' whatsoever.
He does have a 4-5 record, but a 2.15 ERA, with 18 earned runs over 75.1 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts to 18 walks, an opposing batting average of .187, a 0.95 WHIP and a 9.20 K/9.
Skenes is coming off an exceptional outing vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 27. He posted seven strikeouts, while allowing no runs or walks and just four hits over 6.2 innings pitched in the 10-1 victory, his first win in over a month.
He shutdown a Phillies lineup at Citizens Bank Park on May 18, allowing just three hits, a walk and an earned run, while tying a season-high of nine strikeouts. He would pitch a complete game, but in eight innings, as the Pirates lost 1-0.
Skenes will most likely pitch next time out vs. the Houston Astros at PNC Park on June 4, his first start since turning 23.
