Pirates Outfielder Likely Undergoing Surgery
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder suffered an injury, that will most likely end their season.
Pirates oufielder Ronny Simon came on as a pinch-runner in the top of the seventh inning vs. the Boston Red Sox in the series opener at Fenway Park on Aug. 29.
SImon made it to third base on a single from Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz and then broke for home plate off a sacrifice bunt from catcher Henry Davis in the next at-bat.
Home plate umpire Dan Iassogna called Simon out, but a challenge from Pirates manager Don Kelly deemed him safe. The bigger issue was that during the play, Simon came up in serious pain.
Simon dove head first for home plate and Red Sox catcher Connor Wong moved to tag him out and as he moved, his knee hit Simon's left arm before he touched home plate.
The Pirates took Simon out of the game and then placed him on the 15-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk confirmed that it was a dislocated left shoulder and that Simon will need surgery. The surgery will focus on the labrum, that they will repair.
"The initial prognosis from our doctors, after all the exams and imaging, is surgery is needed for Ronny," Tomczyk said. "We are honoring a second opinion in collaboration with the second opinion doc', which we're hopeful, set that up next week to confirm that surgery is required for Ronny.
"Once that's all established and we collaborate with everybody, then we can present a more formal return-to-play projection."
Simon joined the Pirates the same day as the injury, as they recalled him from Triple-A Indianapolis, following them putting Jack Suwinski on the 10-day injured list.
The Pirates previously optioned Simon to Indianapolis, after they ended the rehab assignment of center fielder Oneil Cruz and activated him from the concussion injured list on Aug. 26.
He played in two games with Indianapolis, with no hits in five at-bats, plus one walk and one stolen base.
The Pirates recalled Simon on Aug. 13 after they placed Cruz on the seven-day concussion list.
Simon played in seven games for the Pirates, starting four contests in right field and three contests in left field.
He slashed .233/.250/.267 for an OPS of .517 in those seven games, with seven hits in 30 at-bats, one double, two RBIs and one walk to eight strikeouts.
Simon had two hits in his debut, with two runs scored as well in the 12-5 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field on Aug. 13.
He also had two hits in his last outing for the Pirates in their series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 25, including an RBI-double in his final at-bat, tying the game at 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning.
Simon joined the Pirates on June 2, as they claimed him off of waivers from the Miami Marlins, who designated him for assignment the day prior.
He then played then with Indianapolis before his first call up, slashing .291/.386/.447 for an OPS of .833 in 52 games, 60 hits in 206 at-bats, nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 32 walks to 40 strikeouts and 24 stolen bases on 30 attempts.
The Pirates currently have Alexander Canario, Cruz, McCutchen, Tommy Pham, Bryan Reynolds and utility man Liover Peguero as their outfield options.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates