Pirates' Rough Start Echoes Century-Old Record
The Pittsburgh Pirates have stumbled into the record books — just not the way they hoped. After three games in the 2025 season, the Bucs remain winless, becoming the first team in 101 years to have their first three losses all come via walk-off. The last team to endure such a fate? The 1924 Pirates.
The misery began on Opening Day in Miami, where the Pirates carried a 4-3 lead into the ninth against the Marlins. Closer David Bednar surrendered a walk-off single in the ninth inning to Kyle Stowers, sealing a 5-4 defeat.
Two nights later, Pittsburgh battled the Marlins into extra innings, only to watch Dane Myers rip a walk-off single in the 12th inning for a 3-2 loss.
Then, on Sunday, déjà vu struck again. The game was tied 2-2 in the ninth, but Bednar faltered again, allowing a leadoff walk to Derek Hill, then a steal, before throwing a wild pitch that would allow him to score from third. The Marlins again walked off the field winners, with a final score of 3-2.
Per the Elias Sports Bureau, and as reported by MLB.com's Alex Stump, no team since the 1924 Pirates had opened a season with three straight walk-off defeats.
That squad ultimately finished 90-63, and third in the National League. Only two teams made the postseason in this era — the first place team in each league. Pittsburgh would not make the postseason, but still had a successful season. The 2025 Bucs now face an early test: Can the team repeat history and turn a historically bad start into a positive year?
Pittsburgh’s next chance comes Monday as they open up another away series against the Tampa Bay Rays —hopefully without any last-inning heartbreak. Carmen Mlodzsinki will start the opener for the Pirates, while Drew Rasmussen will start for the Rays. First pitch is expected at 7:05 EST.
