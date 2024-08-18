Pirates vs. Mariners Preview: Sweep Coming?
After losing 10-straight games, the Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten back on track with back-to-back wins over the Seattle Mariners.
Now, they'll look to complete the sweep when they face the Mariners on Sunday afternoon at home.
The Pirates' two straight wins over Seattle are the first time they've won consecutive games on July 29 and July 30 against the Houston Astros. After Pittsburgh and Seattle were knotted up 1-1 through three innings, a two-run home run from first baseman Rowdy Tellez gave his team the lead for good. He also hit a ground-rule double in the bottom of the seventh inning, which put Pittsburgh up by the final score of 7-2 on Saturday.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa paced the offense, going 3-for-4 with his first home run in a Pirates uniform and two runs scored. Joey Bart, Bryan De La Cruz and Jared Triolo each has an RBI apiece.
Pirates starter Bailey Falter earned the win, scattering eight hits across 5.2 innings pitched. He allowed two runs and struck out eight batters, which matched his season-high from April 23 against the Milwaukee Brewers. David Bednar earned his 22nd save of the season.
Pittsburgh will turn to Jake Woodford in hopes of a sweep. Woodford is 0-4 with a 5.87 ERA across six appearances in the big leagues this season. Seattle will counter with hard-throwing right-handed pitcher George Kirby, who is 8-9 this season with a 3.42 ERA and 143 strikeouts.
Pirates vs. Mariners Broadcast Info
Location: PNC Park
Records: Pirates 58-63, Mariners 63-61
First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Mariners - ROOTNW
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Mariners - KIRO 710
Pirates vs. Mariners Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+100), Pirates +1.5 (-125)
Total: Over 8.5 (+100), under 8.5 (-125)
Moneyline: Mariners -167, Pirates +135
