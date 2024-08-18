Pirates Share Thoughts on Replacing Andrew McCutchen
Few players have meant more to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 21st century than Andrew McCutchen.
For the foreseeable future, though, they'll be without McCutchen, as a left knee injury landed him on the 10-day Injured List on Saturday. While Pittsburgh managed fine in his absence in a 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners, the impact of losing McCutchen isn't lost on Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
"Big shoes to fill," Kiner Falefa said. "This is his team [and] his organization. His number is going to get retired here. He means a lot to us. He's been a big help for me. Hopefully, I can just keep learning from him."
Kiner-Falefa, who was acquired by Pittsburgh (58-64) at the trade deadline by the Toronto Blue Jays, stepped into the leadoff spot with McCutchen out. The utility infielder went 3-for-4 and hit his first home run in a Pirates uniform. In 13 games, the 29-year-old has batted .296 with five RBIs, three doubles and two triples.
McCutchen, 37, has been the sparkplug for the Pirates offense out of the leadoff spot, batting .252 with 15 home runs and 35 RBIs. For the season, the former MVP is batting .235 with 16 home runs, 40 RBIs and a team-high 59 runs scored. The five-time all-star leads Pittsburgh with 51 walks and is second in on-base percentage (.350), only trailing fellow outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
With Pittsburgh only having a 0.6 percent chance of making the playoffs via the Wild Card, according to Fangraphs, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Pirates took a much more precautionary approach with McCutchen for the rest of the season. Managing without one of their best hitters won't be easy, though, and Kiner-Falefa knows the challenge that lies ahead without McCutchen in the lineup.
“Cutch is irreplaceable,” Kiner-Falefa said. “No matter what you do, you’re never going to replace a guy like that. So we could go on a run, and it still doesn’t make up for not having him in the lineup."
Pittsburgh will look to get the sweep when it faces the Mariners on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET at PNC Park.
