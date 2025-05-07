Police Provide Update on Pirates Game Day Employee, Fan Fight
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently embroiled in another off field controversy this season.
A Pirates fan and a game day employee engaged in a fight in the last game at PNC Park, a 4-0 defeat to the San Diego Padres on May 4
According to a report from KDKA TV News, a fan and his friend harrassed a female concession stand worker and the Pirates gameday employee intervened, moving the two men away from her.
The employee and the fan got into a heated argument, with the employee trying to leave and walk away from the incident, before the fan kept pestering him and eventually, the employee threw punches at the fan.
Bystanders and employees came to break up the fight, but the fan then spit on the employee, which eventually led the employee to take off his belt and hit the fan with it.
The Pirates suspended the employee and Pirates Senior Vice President of Communications, Brian Warecki, released a statement to KDKA TV News.
"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred following the conclusion of yesterday's game between a PNC Park gameday employee and a guest," Warecki wrote. "The employee's behavior was entirely unacceptable, and he was immediately suspended. This incident is currently under further investigation."
KDKA TV News also provided an updated report, that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police were at the scene of the fight and that no charges have been filed. This means that the Pittsburgh Police is not currently involved.
The Pirates are currently doing their own investigation and reviewing security camera footage, which shows what happened before the fight began.
The Pirates have had to deal with numerous off the field controveries this season, both of which took place at PNC Park.
They replaced a tribute to Pirates legend Roberto Clemente on the right field wall, which is 21 feet tall in honor of Clemente, with an advertisement of a Surfside can, which drew the ire of fans, national media and even Roberto Clemente Jr.
The Pirates eventually relented and returned the tribute to the right field wall, apologizing to the Roberto Clemente family.
Another debacle occurred when the Pirates removed the 'Bucco Bricks' from the main terrace of PNC Park, near the Honus Wagner statue, paving it over with cement.
The Pirates did say they were moving the 10,000 bricks, which fans purchased back in 1999, honoring family members, friends and themselves, in January due to deterioration, which was the third time they've done it.
Fans wondering where the bricks went discovered they landed in a recycling plant in Reserve Township, just outside the city of Pittsburgh, after a report from Chris Hoffman of KDKA TV News.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting took full responsibility for the debacle and issued an apology to fans following the incident.
The franchise put out an official statement, with president Travis Williams allowing fans that bought the original Bucco Bricks to receive, "a complimentary commemorative replica of their brick."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates