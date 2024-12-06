Pirates Signing Rival First Baseman 'Makes Sense'
Could the solution to the Pittsburgh Pirates' problem at first base be closer than they thought?
ESPN's Bradford Doolittle broke down what every team needs to do during the remainder of the offseason with Winter Meetings set to begin on Money in Dallas, Texas. Along with listing the Pirates at No. 24 in his latest power rankings, he said former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and current free agent Paul Goldschmidt would make sense for Pittsburgh.
"It's past time for the Pirates to add some dynamism to their offense," Doolittle wrote. "And that means spending, not generally an act you associate with the franchise. Pittsburgh has a yawning chasm at first base at a time when prodigious producers such as Goldschmidt, Alonso and Walker are available. Goldschmidt would make a lot of sense on a short-term, high-average-annual-value deal. Alas, these are the Pirates, and when it comes to high-profile free agency, it's hard to believe it until you see it."
Goldschmidt, 37, is a seven-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger and four-time Gold Glover. He also won the National League MVP in 2022.
At his peak with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cardinals, Goldschmidt was one of the premier power-hitting first basemen in baseball. Those days appear to potentially be a thing of the past, though.
The right-handed hitting first baseman has seen his home runs, RBIs and batting average drop over the last two seasons. In 2024, he hit 22 home runs, drove in 65 runs and set career lows with his slash line of .245/.302/.414.
Even at those numbers, Goldschmidt would be an improvement from what Pittsburgh has had at first base, but history isn't friendly toward players looking to regain their form in a season he's set to turn 38-years-old. If anything, it's more likely the decline continues with age.
If the Pirates are going to sign a player to a short-term deal with a high annual value, they'd be better off pursuing Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker. Walker is four years younger than Goldschmidt and much more likely to maintain his level of production in 2025 and beyond. He's hit at least 25 home runs and driven in at least 80 runs in three straight seasons, and he's won three consecutive Gold Gloves.
Pittsburgh could also opt to allocate that money toward the bullpen and improve the offense via trade this offseason.
The Pirates can't afford to enter the 2025 season without improving an offense that has ranked among the league's worst in recent years. But choosing to address the pressing need with a declining first baseman may not be the best course of action, especially if it's the only move Pittsburgh makes.
