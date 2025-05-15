Pirates' Top Pitching Prospect Departs Game with Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had one of their top pitching prospects leave a game early, sparking concerns about his health.
Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco, made his start with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians against the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, on May 15.
He threw 23 pitches, but after throwing a breaking ball, he minced in pain and eventually left the game with an apparent injury.
Barco had a sensational start to his season with Double-A Altoona. He had a 1-0 record over five starts, allowing no runs, nine hits, three hit batters and four walks, while posting 30 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .132 in the month of April.
He dominated again in his last Double-A start on May 3 vs. the Akron Rubberducks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed just two hits, three walks and no runs, while posting five strikeouts over five innings.
Barco set a franchise record with the longest scoreless inning streak to start a season at 25.2 innings pitched.
He earned his promotion to Indianapolis after that start vs. Akron. He allowed two hits, six walks and one earned run in his first Triple-A start against the Columbus Clippers on May 9, the Triple-A affiliate of the Guardians.
The Pirates will hope to have Barco back, as he is quickly becoming one of the top prospects in baseball. He recently entered the top 100 list from MLB Pipeline and is up to No. 93, while ranking No. 5 for the Pirates minor league system.
Barco starred for the The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla. positng with a 35-4 record, 336 strikeouts and a 1.53 ERA.
He played for Florida in college, pitching there for three years, 2020-22. He finished with a 17-5 record, 3.18 ERA in 152.2 innings pitched, 189 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .213 batting average.
The Pirates took Barco in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the No. 44 overall pick. Barco signed with the team for a $1.5 million deal.
He pitched with the Florida Complex League Pirates and then the Bradenton Marauders at Single-A in 2023.
Barco would pitch most of 2024 with Greensboro at High-A, with 14 start in 15 appearances, a 4-1 record, a 3.34 ERA in 62.0 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts to 22 walks and a .207 opposing batting average.
He earned promotion to Altoona in July, but only pitched in two games, before spending time on the Injured List.
