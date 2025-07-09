Pirates Fall to Royals on Walk-Off
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had numerous opportunities that would've ended their losing streak, but they made too many crucial mistakes in a 4-3 walk-off defeat to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
The Pirates continue their losing streak to five games, as they suffered a shutout, series sweep to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, July 4-6, and allowed four home runs in a 9-3 defeat to the Royals in the series opener on July 7.
Pittsburgh falls to 38-55 overall and 12-34 on the road, while Kansas City improves to 45-48 and 22-24 at home.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller allowed back-to-back singles to Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino in the bottom of the first inning.
Keller forced Kansas City third baseman Maikel Garcia into a fly out, with Witt taking third base, and then struckout catcher Salvador Perez, ending the inning unscathed.
He would allow a leadoff home run to rookie right fielder Jac Caglianone, who hit a changeup over the middle of the plate 421 feet into deep, right-center field, putting the Royals up 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
Keller then dominated the Royals, retiring the next 16 batters up until the top of the seventh inning.
The Pirates offense came through for Keller, with center fielder Oneil Cruz unleashing on a curveball from Royals right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo and sending it 458 feet for a solo home run, tying the game up at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning.
Catcher Henry Davis then hit a one-out double in the top of the fifth inning, but got caught stealing at third base, ending a good scoring opportunity for the Pirates to take the lead.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales then gave the Pirates that lead with a solo home run off of Lugo, sending a slurve 427 feet and over the center field wall for a solo home run, putting the road team up 2-1.
Keller forced Garcia into a popout to start the bottom of the seventh inning, but Perez took first base after a catcher's interference from Davis.
He then got Caglianone to fly out, but allowed a two-run home run to second baseman Nick Loftin on a slider over the middle of the plate, giving the Royals a 3-2 lead.
Keller gave up a walk and ended his outing after 6.2 innings pitched, with five strikeouts and 93 pitches thrown.
Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson came in for Keller and got a groundout, ending the seventh inning.
Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a one-out single in the top of the eighth inning and then made it to second base, as Royals right-handed pitcher Lucas Erceg threw his pickoff attempt off of Kiner-Falefa.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz walked, Jared Triolo took over as a pinch-runner, then both Triolo and Kiner-Falefa moved up a base on a passed ball. Left fielder Tommy Pham then loaded the bases for the Pirates on another walk.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a ground ball, but beat out the double play at first base, as Kiner-Falefa scored and tied the game up at 3-3. Gonzales also grounded out and the Pirates failed to take the lead with the bases loaded and one out.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana threw a scoreless eighth inning and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a one-out double in the top of the ninth inning, but both right fielder Jack Suwinski and pinch-hitter Adam Frazier flew out.
Santana then threw to Joey Bart, who took over at catcher from Henry Davis, as Frazier pinch-hit for him.
He allowed back-to-back singles to Garcia and Perez in the bottom of the ninth inning. He finally got Caglianone out on a flyout, but Garcia moved to third base.
Right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson took over from Santana with one out and runners on the corners with one out.
Mattson then allowed a hit to Loftin, that Cruz just missed on a dive to center field and the Royals walked-off for a 4-3 win.
The Pirates will look to avoid the sweep vs. the Royals in the series finale on July 9. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. (EST).
