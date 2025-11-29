Pirates Expected to Make Major Splash This Offseason

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't known for their offseason moves, but those in MLB front offices see a change in their approach this winter.

MLB Executives See Pirates as Big Spenders This Offseason

Jesse Rogers of ESPN spoke with MLB executives in a survey, where they predicted different trades and what will happen in free agency.

He asked them which small-market team will make the most noise this offseason and the Pirates received the most votes with five. The Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins each received three votes and the Tampa Bay Rays received two.

"The Pirates better pair a good hitter or two with [Paul] Skenes or else we all know what happens," one executive said to Rogers. "There's been enough chatter. I vote for them."

Pirates Historical Lack of Offseason Spending

This result from Rogers' survey is interesting, as the Pirates don't have a history of spending much money.

Pittsburgh's record free agent deal was re-signing left-handed starting pitcher Francisco Liriano for three years, $39 million on Dec. 9, 2014.

The Pirates also haven't signed a free agent to a multi-year deal since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $26 million on Dec. 27, 2016. Their last free agent position player they signed to a multi-year was outfielder John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015.

Bob Nutting has served as the primary owner of the team since 2007 and the Pirates have ranked in the bottom five MLB teams for Opening Day payroll for 16 of those 19 seasons, according to Cot's Contracts .

Sep 23, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

The only years the Pirates didn't have amongst the lowest payroll came in 2015 at $90,053,000 (24th), 2016 at $99,945,500 (20th) and $95,807,004 (24th) in 2017.

Will the Pirates Actually Change Their Offseason Approach?

The Pirates historically have shown that they don't spend much money in the offseason, but this winter looks like change will come.

Pirates general manager said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas two weeks ago that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past, which shows intent from the front office.

Pittsburgh has reportedly shown interest in National League MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs last season, San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn, Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco and Japanese superstars in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami.

The Pirates have also reportedly targeted left-handed hitters from the Cardinals in Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman in a trade.

Pittsburgh has a fantastic pitching staff, with a rotation containing in NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, veterans in Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo, plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park.

They also have a solid bullpen with the likes of Justin Lawrence, Carmen Mlodzinski, Isaac Mattson and Dennis Santana.

Cherington and president Travis Williams are confident they have the resources to compete for the playoffs, but they have to come through and the necessary bats and even extra pitchers this offseason.

