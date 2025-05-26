Report: Pirates' Pitching Prospect Joining Team
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly adding a new player to their team ahead of their next series.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates right-handed pitching prospect Braxton Ashcraft will join the team for their upcoming series against the Arizona Diamondbacks from May 26-28.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com confirmed that Ashcraft will travel with the Pirates to Arizona, but that there isn't an official decision as to if they'll recall him, with him likely on the taxi squad.
Taxi squad is an informal term for players who shift between the MLB and Triple-A in the minors, depending on the needs of the franchise. It is also known as the 26th man rule, as MLB teams historically had a 25-man roster limit, but now has a 26-man active roster.
Ashcraft has spent the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Indianapolis, with a 3-3 record over 10 starts, a 5.03 ERA over 48.1 innings pitched, 56 strikeouts to 17 walks and an opposing batting average of .277
He ranks second on the team and tied for fifth in the International League with his 56 strikeouts.
Ashcraft has had a long journey to the MLB, as the Pirates took him with the number 51 overall pick in the Second Round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Robinson High School in Waco, Texas
He originally starred in football, with 104 receptions for 2,090 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior in 2016, before focusing solely on baseball as a senior after he committed to Baylor. The choice proved the right one, as he finished his 2018 season with a 11-1 record and 103 strikeouts over 70.1 innings pitched.
Ashcraft would sign with the Pirates for $1.825 million, forgoing his commitment to Baylor, and pitched for the Gulf Coast Pirates, making five starts.
He then dealt with a number of injuries, which stunted his career and kept him from reaching the MLB until this season at the age of 25.
Ashcraft underwent a latarjet procedure on his right shoulder in 2019, which involves a bone graft and tendon transfer, keeping him from pitching only two months with the West Virginia Black Bears in the New York-Penn League.
He suffered a torn meniscus after knee problems in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the minor league season.
Ashcraft made 10 starts with High-A Greensboro in 2021, before undergoing Tommy John surgery, ending his season in late July and keeping him out through all of 2022.
He started 2023 out with Single-A Bradenton, before going back to Greensboro and then making it up to Double-A Altoona in late June, where the Pirates managed his pitch loads, not letting him go more than three innings.
Ashcraft started 2024 with Altoona and went 2-2 in 11 games and 10 starts, had a 3.69 ERA over 53.2 innings pitched, 63 strikeouts to eight walks and a .244 opposing batting average.
He made it up to Indianapolis on June 11, but again, dealt with injuries, as he pitched in just five game the rest of the season.
Ashcraft stands 6-foot-5, 220 pounds and throws four pitches, including a fastball, slider, curveball and a changeup.
MLB pipeline ranks Ashcraft as the number seven prospect in the Pirates system, the third ranked right-handed pitcher, behind Bubba Chandler at number one and Thomas Harrington at number three, and the fourth ranked pitcher, behind left-hander Hunter Barco at number five.
