Spencer Horwitz Power Pirates Past Rockies
PITTSBURGH — Spencer Horwitz had his best game of the season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, excelling in the 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies in the series finale at Coors Field.
The Pirates avoid a sweep to the Rockies, as they lost 17-16 in the series opener on Aug. 1 and 8-5 on Aug. 2.
It also makes it nine wins in the past 12 games, with a sweep over the Detroit Tigers, July 21-23, taking two games out of three over the Arizona Diamondbacks, July 25 and 26, both at PNC Park, plus a sweep of the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, July 28-30.
Horwitz ledoff the game with a double, designated hitter Bryan Reynolds grounded out, moving Horwitz to third base, then second baseman Nick Gonzales singled, scoring Horwitz and putting the Pirates up 1-0.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz lined out then left fielder Tommy Pham unleashed on a 95.8 four-seam fastball low in the zone from Rockies right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock, sending it 446 feet into the center field seats and tripling the Pirates' lead, 3-0.
Third baseman Jared Triolo walked with two outs in the top of the first inning and then Horwitz took a first pitch splitter and put it in the right field seats with a 416 foot two-run home run, extending the Pirates' advantage to 5-0.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller had a strong start early on, posting four strikeotus and allowing just one earned run through the first five innings.
That run came on a leadoff single from Rockies designated hitter Tyler Freeman in the bottom of the fourth inning, who made it to second base, after Cruz missed the ball coming to him in center field.
Freeman then stole third base and scored off a single from left fielder Jordan Beck, getting the Rockies on the board, 5-1.
Right fielder Jack Suwinski walked with one out and then Triolo walked with two outs, putting runners on the corners for the Pirates in the top of the sixth inning.
Horwitz came through again for Pittsburgh, hitting a curveball on the hands from Colorado left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Rollison 421 feet into the right field seats for a three-run home run, adding onto the road team's lead, 8-1.
Keller then had his worst inning of the season, giving up back-to-back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, as the Rockies trimmed the deficit to 8-5.
He gave up a leadoff walk to Freeman and then gave up a two-run home run to Rockies center fielder Mickey Moniak on a slider down and inside. His second home run came off a sweeper high to catcher Hunter Goodman and then the third home run came off a sweeper over the plate to Beck.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski came in relief for Keller and despite giving up a double, also posted three strikeouts and ended the inning.
Mlodzinski allowed a leadoff single to Rockies third baseman Orlando Arcia and then walked Freeman in the bottom of the seventh inning.
He got out of the inning unscathed, getting Moniak to line out, Goodman to ground out and then struck out Beck.
The Pirates added a run in the top of the eighth inning, as both Suwinski and catcher Henry Davis were hit by a pitch, then Triolo and Horwitz hit back-to-back ground outs and Suwinski scored, making it a 9-5 lead.
Right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson came in for the Pirates in the bottom of the eighth inning and comitted an error, allowing Warming Benabel to reach first base, then walked second baseman Thairo Estrada, putting two runners on with one out.
Mattson escaped the inning without allowing a run, getting Yanquiel Fernández to fly out and Arcia to pop out, ending the inning.
Right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana threw a scoreless ninth inning and secured the win for hte Pirates.
The Pirates head back home for a three-game series vs. Giants at PNC Park, Aug. 4-6.
