Pirates' Skenes Set for Showdown with Dodgers' Yamamoto on National Broadcast
Baseball fans across the country will get a special treat this Friday night. MLB Network picked up the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, featuring a marquee pitching duel between Paul Skenes and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The game, originally only slated for regional coverage, will now be available to a national audience.
The spotlight will shine brightest on the mound, where two of baseball's most electric arms will square off in a compelling clash of styles.
Toeing the rubber for Pittsburgh will be Skenes, the Pirates' No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and one of the most hyped pitching prospects in years. The 6'6" flamethrower, who rose to fame after leading LSU to a College World Series title, rocketed through Pittsburgh's system with a triple-digit fastball and a devastating slider-splitter combo. Since his MLB debut last season, Skenes has lived up to the hype, showcasing elite strikeout stuff and the poise of a veteran.
In 2025, Skenes has only confirmed the promise that he displayed during last season's National League Rookie of the Year campaign. Through five starts, Skenes is 2-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched.
Adding another layer to the matchup, this game will be a homecoming for Skenes, who grew up in Southern California and attended El Toro High School in Lake Forest, about an hour south of Dodger Stadium. The 22-year-old right-hander has said he expects dozens of family members and friends in attendance, making his second career start at Chavez Ravine an especially meaningful moment.
The game also presents the possibility of a rematch between Skenes and Shohei Ohtani, who faced off last June in a memorable showdown at PNC Park.
During the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani with a 101 mph fastball — a moment that went viral and further fueled the young right-hander's growing legend. Ohtani would get his revenge the next at-bat, as he drilled another 100 mph fastball to center field for a home run. Now, with Ohtani in the midst of another potentially MVP-caliber season and Skenes establishing himself as an ace, their potential encounters Friday night could again be must-see TV.
Yamamoto, the Dodgers' $325 million offseason acquisition in 2023, has begun to dominate MLB hitters after an uneven start last season.
The 26-year-old Japanese ace, a three-time NPB MVP and two-time Sawamura Award winner, dominated in Japan with a career 1.82 ERA and elite command. Since adjusting to the big leagues, he has flashed the form that made him one of the most coveted free agents in recent memory.
This season, Yamamoto is 3-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 38 strikeouts in five games started. The crafty right-hander has not allowed an earned run in three starts. He has been one of the most dominant starting pitchers of April, and will be a strong candidate for the National League Pitcher of the Month award.
With a chance to see two potential Cy Young candidates face off — Yamamoto's polished precision vs. Skenes' overpowering heat — this is a must-watch showdown for baseball fans.
First pitch at Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 10:10 PM EST, with full coverage on MLB Network. Local coverage in Pittsburgh will be provided by SportsNet Pittsburgh.
