Pirates Make Two Lineup Changes vs. the Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their third game of the series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium with two lineup changes.
The Pirates bring back Nick Gonzales at second base, coming in for Liover Peguero, and will bat fourth. They'll also have Tommy Pham come back in at left field, taking over from Jack Suwinski, and batting fourth in the lineup.
Pittsburgh keeps Jared Triolo at shortstop and at leadoff for the second straight game, Spencer Horwitz at first base and second in the lineup and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base and ninth in the batting order, rounding out the infield.
Oneil Cruz stays at center field for the second straight game since coming off the concussion list, but will drop to seventh in the lineup, the lowest in the batting order for him this season.
He walked, scoring a run, and hit a ground out that drove in a run in the 8-3 victory over the Cardinals on Aug. 26.
Bryan Reynolds, who hit two doubles and drove in a run in the victory in the last game, stays in right field and bats third.
Andrew McCutchen stays at designated hitter, but drops to sixth in the lineup, the lowest he's hit this season, and Henry Davis continues on at catcher and eighth in the lineup.
This is the third start for Mlodzinski vs. the Cardinals in 2025. He posted a career-high six strikeouts and allowed one earned run over five innings in the series opener at PNC Park on April 7, an 8-4 win. He also allowed two solo home runs over 4.2 innings pitched in a no-decision in the series opener at Busch Stadium on May 5.
Mlodzinski last started on Aug. 17 vs. the Chicago Cubs in the series finale at Wrigley Field. He threw 44 pitches over four innings, allowing three hits, an unearned run and posting three strikeouts in a no-decision.
He most recently came out of the bullpen vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Aug. 23, throwing two scoreless innings of relief and posting five strikeouts.
Mlodzinski started off the season in the Pirates rotation, posting a 1-4 record, a 5.67 ERA over 39.2 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to 12 walks and an opposing batting average of .311.
The Pirates sent Mlodzinski down to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 21 and then brought him back on June 11, where he came out of the bullpen, like he did in both 2023 and 2024 for the Pirates.
He has done well as a relief pitcher, with a 2.43 ERA over 37.1 innings pitched and 39 strikeouts to eight walks in 15 appearances.
First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
SS Jared Triolo
1B Spencer Horwitz
RF Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Oneil Cruz
C Henry Davis
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates