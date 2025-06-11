Pirates Recall Pitcher From Triple-A
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has returned from the minors and will look to maintain a spot on the MLB roster.
The Pirates announced that they recalled right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski from Triple-A Indianapolis, optioning fellow right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas back down as a corresponding move.
Mlodzinski wanted a spot in the starting rotation prior to this season and even started the Spring Training opener.
He would get the final spot in the Pirates five-man starting rotation, as right-handed pitcher Jared Jones suffered an Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) sprain in his right elbow, which has kept him out the entire season.
Mlodzinski had started in his professional career up until his time with Double-A Altoona in 2022, where he transitioned to a bullpen role.
He made nine starts for the Pirates, finishing with a 1-4 record, a 5.67 ERA over 39.2 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to 12 walks and an opposing batting average of .311.
Mlodzinski would normally excel through the first time facing a batting order, but then struggled the second and third times through. This occurred in his first start on the road vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 31, where he had three scoreless innings and then allowed four runs in the fourth inning before leaving the game.
He did have good outings, including his second start against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 7, as he allowed one earned run over five innings, while posting a season-high six strikeouts for his only win on the season. He also allowed no runs over a season-high 5.2 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves at home on May 11.
Mlodzinski struggled in his last start vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 17, as he allowed seven hits, four earned runs and a walk over 3.1 innings pitched in the 5-2 defeat.
The Pirates would option Mlodzinksi to Indianapolis on May 21, recalling right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows. Mlodzinski started three games at Triple-A, winning two games, allowing just two earned runs over 15.2 innings pitched for a 1.15 ERA, 16 strikeouts to seven walks and an opposing batting average of .196.
Burrows earned that final starting spot in the rotation for the Pirates from Mlodzinski. He has a 5.00 ERA over 18.0 innings, a 1-1 record in four starts, 17 strikeouts to seven walks and an opposing batting average of .257.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates anticipate him joining rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft as two long relievers out of the bullpen, while still having a chance to start in the future.
Mlodzinski spent the past two seasons with the Pirates in the bullpen, where he had his best results in the MLB.
He had a 3-3 record over 35 games and a 2.25 ERA over 36.0 innings pitched in 2023, 34 strikeouts to 18 walks and an opposing batting average of .214. He then had a 5-5 record in 40 games and four starts in 2024, with a 3.38 ERA over 50.2 innings pitched, 46 strikeouts to 18 walks and an opposing batting average of .223.
The Pirates took Mlodzinski with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of South Carolina.
