Pirates Unveil First Lineup vs. Nationals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates unveiled their first starting lineup ahead of their four-game series vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.
Oneil Cruz will start again in center field after dealing with a finger injury that kept him out for three straight games. He also will hit leadoff for the first time this season, making him the eighth different player to lead off for the Pirates in 17 games this season.
Andrew McCutchen returns to right field for the fifth time this season and second time in the past three games. He will hit third in the lineup.
Ke'Bryan Hayes is back at third base, after missing just his second start this season, and will hit fifth in the lineup.
Endy Rodríguez will serve as catcher for the Pirates star, doing so for the first time since April 8 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, and will hit sixth. It also marks his third time catching for pitcher Paul Skenes this season.
Enmanuel Valdez will move from second base to first base, playing at the position for the sixth time this position. He will also hit clean-up, fourth in the lineup, after leading off vs. the Reds last time out.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa will return to shortstop, after playing third base last time out, and move back to ninth in the lineup for the Pirates.
Adam Frazier will play second base, after playing in left field in the previous game, and will hit eighth in the lineup. Tommy Pham is back in left field after having last game off and will hit seventh in the lineup.
Bryan Reynolds stays at designated hitter, as he has a teres major muscle strain, which is keeping him from fielding. He will stay at second in the lineup.
Skenes will make his fourth start of the season for the Pirates and will look to get his first win at PNC Park, after allowing five runs in the 5-3 loss to the Cardinals on April 8.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Washington Nationals
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Bryan Reynolds
RF Andrew McCutchen
1B Enmanuel Valdez
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
C Endy Rodríguez
LF Tommy Pham
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
