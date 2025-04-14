Pirates Rank Near Bottom of MLB Watchability Index
The Pittsburgh Pirates landed at No. 26 in ESPN’s annual MLB Watchability Index, released Monday, with the outlet citing limited star power and a lack of compelling young talent beyond ace Paul Skenes. The ranking reflects a steep drop from their No. 10 placement in 2024, when an early-season hot streak (9-2 start) briefly made them a surprise attraction.
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the No. 1 spot, boasting a perfect blend of star power, elite pitching, and historic rivalry games. Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox ranked dead last at No. 30, plagued by poor performance, lack of marketable stars, and dwindling fan interest amid their rebuild. You can check out the full rankings here: ESPN's MLB 2025 Watchability Index.
ESPN’s breakdown highlighted the following rankings for the Pirates, on a 1-10 scale:
- Star Power: 4/10
- Young Talent: 2/10
- Baserunning: 3/10
- Defense: 1/10
- Minutiae: 3/10
- Bonus: +2 (+1 for Paul Skenes, +1 for Andrew McCutchen)
The report acknowledged PNC Park’s beauty but concluded: “The Pirates are watchable every fifth day when Skenes starts, but otherwise? I’ll pass.”
Last year’s optimistic ranking proved premature as Pittsburgh faded to 76-86. This season’s 5-11 start and offensive woes (.578 OPS, MLB’s worst) have only reinforced skepticism.
The Pirates' offensive struggles reached a new low following their shutout loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, cementing their position as MLB's worst offense through the first 15 games of the 2025 season. The team currently ranks at or near the bottom of every major offensive category, posting a .190 batting average (last in MLB), .282 on-base percentage (26th), and .297 slugging percentage (last). These dismal numbers result in a .578 OPS - the league's lowest by a wide margin and 14 points below the next closest team.
At their current pace, the Pirates' .190 team average would establish a new modern-era record for offensive futility, making them the only club failing to reach the Mendoza Line. Their .578 OPS represents a shocking decline even from the 2021 Pirates squad (.673 OPS) that lost 101 games, underscoring the severity of this year's offensive collapse.
While the Pirates’ overall watchability remains limited, fans will have plenty of reason to tune in tonight as Skenes takes the mound at PNC Park against the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET. The fireballing ace, whose starts account for much of the team’s No. 26 ranking, has been appointment television since he was called up to the big leagues on May 8, 2024.
For a franchise struggling to captivate beyond its generational arm, Skenes’ dominance offers at least one compelling reason to watch — even if the rest of the product falls short.
