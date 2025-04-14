Pirates Owner Apologizes for Bucco Bricks Controversy
Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting issued an apology Sunday for the organization's mishandling of the removal of the fan-purchased "Bucco Bricks" from outside PNC Park. The apology came in response to a Tribune-Review column that highlighted the emotional significance of the commemorative bricks, including one purchased by the columnist in honor of his late father prior to the ballpark's 2001 opening.
The controversy began when hundreds of personalized bricks near the Honus Wagner statue were removed during the offseason. The situation escalated when fans discovered the discarded bricks at a recycling landfill, sparking widespread outrage among supporters who viewed them as permanent tributes. The removal was part of an approved sidewalk replacement project, though the Pirates failed to properly communicate these plans to affected fans.
In an email to the Tribune-Review, Nutting assumed full responsibility for the incident. "I take my stewardship of this franchise seriously," he wrote. "I am embarrassed. I have directed the team to accelerate their review and to move quickly on the steps needed to fix this."
The owner acknowledged failing the fanbase, stating, "I have fallen short in my most important role - representing you, representing the community and all our fans. I intend to hold everyone in the organization, including myself, to a higher standard. You and your father deserve better."
The Bucco Brick program, launched in 1999, allowed fans to purchase engraved bricks with proceeds benefiting the Roberto Clemente Foundation. Approximately 10,000 bricks were sold at prices ranging from $75 to $150 and installed near the home plate entrance.
Nutting expressed particular regret about their disposal, writing, "I too was shocked, angered, and disappointed when I saw the images of the bricks haphazardly discarded in the scrap yard. That was a mistake. It was disrespectful. It was wrong. I am sorry."
This controversy follows recent fan frustration over the temporary removal of Roberto Clemente's No. 21 logo from right field, which was reversed after discussions with the Clemente family. Nutting's public apology represents a rare admission of organizational missteps, but many fans remain skeptical pending concrete action to restore or properly replace the removed tributes.
