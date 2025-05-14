Pirates vs. Mets Starting in Rain Delay
NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets won't begin their series finale on time at Citi Field.
The Mets announced that the game will start in a rain delay, pushing the game back 15 minutes further, from 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
Rain has covered the New York City area the entire day, but there is a break in the rain coming in the near future, with foggy conditions for the rest of the night. AccuWeather only shows a little bit of rain early in the game, but dry afterwards.
The grounds crew did remove the tarp on the field, even with rain still coming down at Citi Field, but then brought it back out.
This is the third rain delay for the Pirates this season, with back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 to 7:50, a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
Pittsburgh has lost the first two games of the series to New York, 4-3 in walk-off fashion in nine innings on May 12 and then 2-1 on May 13.
The Pirates were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring positions in the series opener and then 0-for-13 in the most recent defeat.
Pittsburgh has lost seven straight games on the road, getting swept by the St. Louis Cardinals from May 5-7 and losing the last two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 26 and April 27.
The Pirates are 5-16 on the road in 2025 and last won against the Los Angeles Angels, 3-0 on April 23 at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
The Mets have made Citi Field one of the toughest places to come for opposing teams, as they have lost just four games out of 21 on their home turf.
Pirates manager Don Kelly is looking for his first road win since taking over on May 8.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the start time.
