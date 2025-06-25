Pirates' Andrew Heaney Shell-Shocked in Loss to Brewers
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney faltered throughout his outing, as the Milwaukee Brewers hit for power in a 9-3 defeat at American Family Field.
The Pirates have lost eight of their past 12 games and now split the series with the Brewers, after winning 5-4 on June 23.
Pittsburgh falls to 32-49 overall and 12-28 on the road, while Milwaukee improves to 44-36 overall and 24-16 at home.
The Pirates loaded the bases in the top of the second inning, as first baseman Spencer Horwitz, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and left fielder Adam Frazier each hit a single.
Catcher Henry Davis then grounded into a fielder's choice, with Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin getting the force out at home plate. Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa then struck out and center fielder Oneil Cruz lined out, ending a great scoring opportunity for the Pirates.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney only allowed one hit through the first two innings, but would give up a one out single to Durbin and then a two-run home run to Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz, who hit a four-seam fastball in the middle of the plate 397 feet to left field.
Heaney allowed a one out single to Brewers second baseman Brice Turang and then walked left fielder Isaac Collins with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
He then left a fastball high over the middle of the plate and Durbin took advantage, hitting it 387 feet into the left field seats, as the Brewers extended their lead to 5-0 on the the three-run home run.
Oritz came through with another home run for Milwaukee, hitting a changeup low in the zone 398 feet into his team's bullpen, increasing their advantage to 6-0.
Heaney allowed a single to Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio and walked designated hitter Christian Yelich before Pirates manager Don Kelly took him out of the game.
Right-handed pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks, who joined the team that day, made his team debut by coming in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Darrell-Hicks forced Brewers catcher William Contreras into a double play, but threw a wild pitch, allowing Chourio to score and make it 7-0 to the home team.
Heaney ended his night after just four innings pitched with seven runs allowed. Those home runs put him up to 14 allowed on the season, as he's struggled in the month of June with a 5.40 ERA.
Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen led off the top of the sixth inning with a single. This marked his 2,217 career hit in the MLB, tying him with former outfielder Juan Pierre (2000-13) at No. 184 all-time.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a single right after McCutchen and then second baseman Nick Gonzales hit a curveball from Brewers starting right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta 395 feet for a three-run home run, cutting the deficit to 7-3 for the Pirates.
Cruz would leave the game ahead of the bottom of the eighth inning, as Alexander Canario came in for him.
Darrell-Hicks pitched a scoreless sixth inning and then right-handed pitcher Carmen Mldozinski took over in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Pirates.
Mlodzinski pitched a scoreless seventh inning, despite allowing two hits, but struggled in the bottom of the eighth inning.
He walked Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins and then allowed a single to Collins with one out. He got a groundball that would've ended the inning on a double play, but Gonzales missed the ball and Drubin made it on first base to load the bases.
Mlodzinski got another potential double play, but he didn't get on to first base fast enough, as Oritz made it in ahead of him, scoring pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio and making it 8-3 to Milwaukee.
He would allow a single to right fielder Sam Frelick, increasing the Brewers lead to 9-3 and ending Mldozinski's outing. Right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart came in and ended the inning, forcing Chourio into a groundout.
The Pirates will look to win the series in the finale on June 25, as star right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes faces off against the exciting, Brewers rookie right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. (EST).
