Pirates Offense Rallies Late to Beat Reds
The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 3-2 on Friday night at PNC Park. The Pirates had a two-out rally in the eighth inning, scoring two runs to take the lead.
Bryan Reynolds provided the go-ahead hit for the Pirates when he smacked a ball down the right field line for a triple, giving the Pirates a 3-2 advantage. Reynolds was 2-for-4 with a double and triple.
Starting pitcher Mitch Keller was solid for the Pirates, per usual. He went five and 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits, while walking three and striking out three. Keller was one out away from another quality start when he was removed from the game in the sixth inning.
He started his night by striking out the first two Reds hitters he faced. Elly De La Cruz blooped a two-out single over the shortstop's head for the first hit of the night, but Keller retired the next batter.
Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns one-upped Keller by striking out the side in the first. Going into the game, he carried a 36.7% strikeout rate, best in Major League Baseball amongst starting pitchers. That penchant for strikeouts was shown all evening against the Pirates.
Cincinnati got on the board in the second inning. However, Keller did a solid job of limiting damage over he loaded the bases with no outs. A double play ball off the bat of Jake Fraley scored a run but also provided the Pirates with two critical outs. Oneil Cruz showed off his improved range in centerfield when he sprinted to his left and snagged a line drive from Ke'bryan Hayes for the third out.
Liover Peguero gave the Pirates their first hit of the night when he laced a two-out single to centerfield. Burns then promptly struck out Henry Davis to give him five strikeouts in two innings.
The Reds had a chance to double their lead in the fourth inning, but were thwarted by a brilliant defensive play by the Buccos. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson drilled a double into the right-centerfield gap. Right fielder Jack Suwinski fielded the ball as quickly as possible and rifled a relay throw to second baseman Liover Peguero. Peguero then fired a perfect line throw to catcher Henry Davis to nab the runner, Miguel Andujar.
The swift play kept the game at 1-0 and was a textbook outfield relay out. Keller escaped the inning with no further damage.
Reynolds gave the Pirates their first extra-base hit of the evening when he hit a double off the right field wall in the fourth inning. It was Reynolds' 25th double of the season.
Cruz then tied the game when he laced a double to the left-field wall. It was a classic power on power matchup, as the slugger did damage off a 99.7 MPH fastball.
Burns did escape the inning with only the one run allowed, striking out the final two batters of the inning. He had a whopping eight strikeouts through four innings pitched.
Keller was removed with two outs in the sixth inning for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The Pirates' starting pitcher was one out away from yet another quality start, but was not given the opportunity to finish out the inning.
Moreta promptly gave up a double to Stephenson, which scored a run for Cincinnati to give them the lead. Keller was on the hook for the run. The run was scored by Gavin Lux, who was 3-for-4 on the evening, while scoring both runs for Cincinnati.
Burns, a rookie, pitched like a grizzled veteran. He finished the night with six innings pitched, allowing one run while striking out ten. It was Burns' fourth start of ten strikeouts; he's started eight games this season. His ERA may not resemble Paul Skenes yet, but his tenacity and ability to strike out hitters sure does. Tonight, he became the first Major Leaguer ever to have 10 strikeouts in four of his first eight career games.
The Pirates offense was dormant for most of the night. That changed with two outs in the eighth inning. Isiah Kiner-Falefa provided the initial spark when he walked with one out. Pham's single with two outs kept them alive. And Reynolds' triple down the line sealed the win for the Pirates.
Closer Dennis Santana came on for the ninth inning and nailed down the save. It was his seventh save of the season.
The Pirates will look to clinch the series victory tomorrow night against Cincinnati. It has not yet been announced who the starting pitcher for Pittsburgh will be, leaving open the possibility of a bullpen game. The Reds will start right-hander Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.66 ERA, 93 K). First pitch at PNC Park is expected at 6:40 PM.
