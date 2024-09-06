Pirates vs. Nationals Game Postponed Due to Weather
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals game Friday night at PNC Park is postponed due to rain, according to the Pirates' Twitter account.
The Pirates also announced that they will make up the game as a part of a double-header on Saturday, with Game one at 1:35 p.m. and then Game two will continue on as scheduled at 6:40 p.m.
Tickets that fans purchased for Friday night's game are good for Saturday afternoon's game or for an opportunity to exchange for another date.
The Pirates fell behind early to the Nationals, who took an early 3-0 in the top of the first inning in the first game of the series Thursday night.
Despite the deficit, Pittsburgh scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take their first lead of the ball game, thanks to third baseman Jared Triolo, shortstop Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, designated hitter Bryan Reynolds and second baseman Nick Gonzales hitting singles, with Gonzales' single scoring both Kiner-Falefa and Reynolds to get the lead.
The Pirates added a run in the bottom of the third inning, as catcher Yasmani Grandal singled home right fielder Connor Joe, who doubled to start the inning off, making it 6-3.
They continued to add to their advantage in the bottom of the sixth inning, as they got to Nationals left-handed pitcher Joe La Sorsa.
La Sorsa did get two outs with the bases loaded, but then threw a wild pitch, scoring Triolo. He then hit Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz to load the bases again.
The Nationals brought in right-handed pitcher Eduardo Salazar, but he would walk both Gonzales and first baseman Rowdy Tellez, allowing the Pirates to open up a 9-3 lead. The Pirates would eventually win the game, 9-4.
Pittsburgh defeated Washington in their first series this season, April 1-3 at Nationals Park, taking two of the three games they played.
With three more games in the series, the Pirates could finish the season 7-1 against the Nationals and also get their record at PNC Park to 36-36, .500.
Neither team has much to play for the rest of the season, as they are both out of the race for a spot in the National League Playoffs. The Pirates are 66-73 and the Nationals are 62-78 this season.
