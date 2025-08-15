Pirates Reliever Gets Locker vs. Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have brought back a familiar player ahead of their upcoming series vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Alex Stumpf reported that right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman has a locker in the clubhouse at Wrigley Field prior to the series opener on Aug. 15.
Holderman last pitched for the Pirates on May 19 vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, where he gave up three earned runs over 1.1 innings pitched in a 7-1 defeat.
He then went on the 15-day injured list with right thumb inflammation the next day and Pirates' senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Holderman had right thumb tenosynovitis.
Tenosynovitis is inflammation of the thin layer of tissue, or synovial membrane, which surrounds the tendons. Tomczyk said that it makes it really hard gripping and throwing a baseball.
Holderman received saw Dr. Don Sheridan in Arizona this week and received a cortisone injection, which prevented him from throwing for a week.
He resumed throwing in mid-June and then started his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on June 27 and the the Pirates transferred his rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 1
The Pirates activated Holderman off the 15-day injured list on July 7 and he has spent the rest of the time in Indianapolis.
Holderman made 14 appearances at Triple-A, allowing nine earned runs over 14.2 innings pitched for a 5.52 ERA, seven walks to 19 strikeouts, a 1.59 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .276.
He has had a poor 2025 campaign with the Pirates, with a 9.00 ERA over 14 appearances and 15.0 innings pitched, blown two save opportunities, 11 strikeouts to 11 walks and an opposing batting average of .345.
Holderman struggled at the beginning of the season as well, with a 9.64 ERA in his first five appearances with five runs over 4.2 innings pitched and two blown saves in the first series vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Holderman went on the 15-day Injured List on April 6 with a right knee sprain, as the Pirates recalled right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart from Triple-A Indianapolis.
He started his rehab assignment with Indianapolis on April 19 and allowed a solo home run in 1.2 innings of work for a 5.40 ERA in two appearances.
The Pirates activated Holderman from the 15-day Injured List on April 26 and brought him back to the MLB roster.
Holderman again struggled in has last stint with the Pirates, with an 8.71 ERA over nine appearances and 10.1 innings pitched, with seven walks to five strikeouts, two home runs and 10 earned runs allowed.
His first bullpen appearance back against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on April 26 saw him take a 4-4 game and allow the go-head solo home to Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernández.
He allowed two more runs in that appearance after left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz gave up a three-run home run to Dodgers pinch-hitter Enrique Hernández in the 8-4 defeat.
Holderman also gave up two runs vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, which tied the game and eventually lead to an 8-4 defeat for the Pirates.
Him having a locker doesn't mean the Pirates will announce they've recalled him for this game vs. teh Cubs, but that they'll likely do so in the near future.
The Pirates currently have a bullpen consisting of right-handed pitchers Braxton Ashcraft, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Dennis Santana and Shugart, plus left-handed pitchers in Ryan Borucki and Evan Sisk.
