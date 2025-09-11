Pirates Make Eight Lineup Changes vs. Orioles
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their series finale vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards with an almost entirely changed lineup.
The Pirates face Orioles left-handed starting pitcher Cade Povich, which sends both center fielder Oneil Cruz and first baseman Spencer Horwitz to the bench.
Both batters, who hit left-handed, have struggled against southpaws in 2025, with Cruz slashing .105/.223/.181 for an OPS of .404 and Horwitz slashing .175/.267/.275 for an OPS of .542.
Alexander Canario takes over in center field and bats eighth, while rookie Nick Yorke takes over at first base and bats seventh, moving over from second base and dropping one spot in the lineup.
This marks Canario's first start since the series finale vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Sept. 11 and the third start for Yorke at first base, last doing so in the same game vs. the Dodgers.
Nick Gonzales comes back in at second base and bats fourth, Jared Triolo moves over from shortstop to third base, taking over from rookie Cam Devanney and stays in leadoff, while Liover Peguero comes in at shortstop and bats ninth, rounding out the Pirates' infield.
Tommy Pham moves from designated hitter to left field and up two spots in the lineup to second, while Bryan Reynolds stays in right field and third in the batting order, the only non-lineup change for the Pirates, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Andrew McCutchen comes back in at designated hitter and bats fifth, while Joey Bart takes over at catcher from Henry Davis and bats sixth, finishing the Pirates' lineup.
Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo takes the mound for the Pirates against the Orioles, marking his sixth start of the 2025 season.
Oviedo worked out of some jams and had a solid outing vs. the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener at PNC Park on Sept. 5, allowing one hit, three walks, hitting a batter and an earned run over five innings, while throwing four strikeouts and 78 pitches.
He didn't earn the win, as the Brewers came through later on and took the 5-2 victory and eventually a series sweep in Pittsburgh.
Oviedo faced the Orioles one time prior in his career on May 12, 2023 at Camden Yards, where he threw 86 pitches over five innings, allowing four hits, five walks and an earned run, while posting three strikeouts in a no-decision in an eventual 6-3 defeat.
This marks his fifth straight start, as has established himself in the Pirates' rotation for the end of the season.
He missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missed time earlier this season with a lat injury, which prevented him from making his season debut with the Pirates until Aug. 4. He also went back down to Indianapolis for two weeks before re-joining the team on Aug. 20.
Oviedo has had a strong showing with the Pirates in 2025, with a 2-0 record in five starts, a 2.70 ERA over 20.0 innings pitched, 24 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .159 opposing batting average and a 1.10 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Baltimore Orioles
3B Jared Triolo
LF Tommy Pham
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
1B Nick Yorke
CF Alexander Canario
SS Liover Peguero
