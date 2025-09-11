Pirates' Konnor Griffin Continues Tear with Altoona
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin has improved throughout the 2025 campaign, most recently with Double-A Altoona.
Griffin and the Curve took on the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at UPMC Park for the second game of the final six-game series in the regular season on Sept. 10.
He hit a solo home run off of Erie right-handed pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp in the top of the fifth inning, putting the Curve up 2-0. That home run marked the fifth with Altoona and his 21st in his first professional season.
Griffin then hit a two-out, bases-loaded single in the top of the sixth inning, scoring two runs, and another single in the top of the eighth inning, scoring another run, giving him four RBIs in the 11-2 win over Erie.
He has had an incredible start to his time with Altoona, since earning his promotion from High-A Greensboro on Aug. 18.
Griffin has slashed .344/.443/.609 for an OPS of 1.052, with 22 hits in 64 at-bats, two doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs, seven walks to 17 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.
He hit two home runs in his first career multi-home run game and drove in a career-high seven RBIs in the 14-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on the road on Aug, 29 and then hit a solo home run in the 8-0 win in the series finale on Aug. 31.
His fourth home run came on Sept. 6 vs. the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in the 7-6 defeat in extra innings at home.
Griffin's great play helped Altoona to a 13-7 record and an Eastern League Southwest Division Title for the second half of the season, getting them into the playoffs, where they'll face Erie again.
He has made great strides in just his first season out of high school, including representing the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball.
Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America named Griffin as the top prospect in all of baseball in recent re-rankings, putting great expectations on the youngster.
Griffin has slashed .333/.418/.535 for an OPS of .953 in 118 games in 2025, with 155 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 116 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 76 attempts.
